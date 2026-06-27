Between Edinburgh And Glasgow Is Scotland's Unsung Market Town With Fun Shops, Tasty Eats, And Scenic Hikes

Edinburgh consistently tops lists of the most popular destinations in Scotland, with the city welcoming a total of 5.41 million overnight tourism visits in 2024. Stray just a little further, and you might happen upon an unsung town that's a diamond-in-the-rough. Around 22 miles from Edinburgh and 28 miles from Glasgow, is Bathgate.

You generally won't find Bathgate on lists of popular Scottish destinations, but for those looking to experience real Scotland and the rugged, characterful towns that form the country's central belt, Bathgate is an ideal place to base yourself. It's just 14.5 miles from Edinburgh Airport and is surrounded by scenic hikes. Having a car to explore is ideal, but you can also rely on Scotland's regular train service: ScotRail, which runs services to the town from Edinburgh in around 30 minutes, and from Glasgow in around 40 minutes.

As early as 1887, the Gazetteer of the British Isles described Bathgate as a "manufacturing and market town," and today, its weekend market remains a fixture, open every Saturday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. There, you'll find everything from clothing and baked goods to crafts and sweets. It's just one of the places in town to shop for unique gifts. Bathgate lacks the fanfare of destinations like the Isle of Skye or St. Andrews, but for those keen to visit the central belt — a place many tourists skip — it's a great spot to discover quaint shops, tasty food, and postcard-worthy countryside.