Between Edinburgh And Glasgow Is Scotland's Unsung Market Town With Fun Shops, Tasty Eats, And Scenic Hikes
Edinburgh consistently tops lists of the most popular destinations in Scotland, with the city welcoming a total of 5.41 million overnight tourism visits in 2024. Stray just a little further, and you might happen upon an unsung town that's a diamond-in-the-rough. Around 22 miles from Edinburgh and 28 miles from Glasgow, is Bathgate.
You generally won't find Bathgate on lists of popular Scottish destinations, but for those looking to experience real Scotland and the rugged, characterful towns that form the country's central belt, Bathgate is an ideal place to base yourself. It's just 14.5 miles from Edinburgh Airport and is surrounded by scenic hikes. Having a car to explore is ideal, but you can also rely on Scotland's regular train service: ScotRail, which runs services to the town from Edinburgh in around 30 minutes, and from Glasgow in around 40 minutes.
As early as 1887, the Gazetteer of the British Isles described Bathgate as a "manufacturing and market town," and today, its weekend market remains a fixture, open every Saturday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. There, you'll find everything from clothing and baked goods to crafts and sweets. It's just one of the places in town to shop for unique gifts. Bathgate lacks the fanfare of destinations like the Isle of Skye or St. Andrews, but for those keen to visit the central belt — a place many tourists skip — it's a great spot to discover quaint shops, tasty food, and postcard-worthy countryside.
Explore Bathgate's delicious eateries and quirky shops
There are many humble Scottish towns nestled between Glasgow and Edinburgh, and Bathgate has a surprisingly varied range of restaurants with unexpectedly superb cuisine from all over the world. El Toro Gaucho is a 4.8-star South American steakhouse where one visitor said their steak was "cooked to perfection." Additionally, the Bayleaf Bathgate Indian Restaurant serves delicious curries that earned them the titles of Best Indian Restaurant of the Year in Bathgate and Best Takeaway of the Year in Edinburgh for the Edinburgh branch.
Once the nucleus of West Lothian's retail scene, Bathgate no longer holds its shopping esteem due to nearby Livingston's commercial rise. Former resident Margaret Moyes told EdinburghLive: "The number and variety of those shops was mindblowing compared to now..." Still, you'll find several fun shops like Niche, an independent novelty store with handmade gifts and homewares, and Present Time, a treasure trove of gifts and other knick-knacks. International visitors might also enjoy The Kilt Studio, where they can pick up their very own kilt and other Scottish goods to take home.
Visitors may be surprised at how they can also absorb Bathgate's history at the Bennie Museum, tee off at Bathgate Golf Club, or visit the Scottish Owl Centre to see the world's largest collection of these curious birds. For accommodations, budget-friendly Premier Inn is rated 4.3 stars on Google, or for something that feels more authentic and rustic, book a Luxury Snug at The Vu. These lochside cabins are 5 minutes from Bathgate and start at £108 per night, giving you an upgraded glamping experience amid Scotland's world-famous scenery.
Discover Scotland's lesser-known scenic hikes
There are many underrated destinations in Scotland, but some have had a spotlight shone on them recently, thanks to the TV series, Outlander. Bathgate's surrounding countryside makes an appearance, with Beecraigs Country Park (under 5 miles away) used for filming a North Carolina wilderness scene, and nearby Linlithgow Palace doubling as a prison. An Outlander tour is one of the best activities to do in Scotland, so Bathgate might appeal to fans of the show.
Though Scotland's weather is notoriously unfriendly to hikers, excellent trails exist in the area if you're happy to brave rain, wind, and cold. Around 2.5 miles from Bathgate is Cairnpapple Hill, TripAdvisor's top destination in the area. One visitor perfectly summarized it as "an unassuming hill of considerable significance." It's a short and easy walk to a gorgeous location overlooking emerald-green rolling hills, vistas of the Forth Valley, and on a clear day, Goat Fell, the highest peak on the Isle of Arran. For something more challenging, tackle the 2.2-mile Witch Craig Circular, which loops from the Scottish Korean War Memorial and through the west side of Beecraigs Country Park.
Regarding the unpredictable weather, on average, the area sees lows of 34 degrees Fahrenheit in January, and highs of 65 degrees in July and August, yet August still sees an average of 2.3 inches of rainfall. Pack that cagoule just in case. Also, stow bug repellent in summer, as the famous midges (small flies) have ruined many a vacation! For those wishing to swap Scotland's more clichéd destinations for something quieter and more authentic, Bathgate has unheralded appeal.