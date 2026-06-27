Between Pittsburgh And Philadelphia Is Pennsylvania's Unsung 'Town Of Motels' Dripping With Americana Vibes
Drivers crossing Pennsylvania know Breezewood mostly as a convenient rest stop along the PA Turnpike. Located about two hours east of Pittsburgh and 90 minutes west of Harrisburg (or about twice that distance from Philadelphia), Breezewood is centrally located between Pennsylvania's major population centers. It also sits at the junction of the PA Turnpike with I-70, connecting east-west travelers with the Maryland border about 25 miles to the south.
Breezewood functions as a logical crossroads, a role it's served since the Lincoln Highway first came through in the early 20th century. It's a bustling one — The Tribune-Review shared that over 2.5 million drivers pass through Breezewood every year, though few stay for longer than it takes to grab a bite to eat and fill up their tank. Memes have decried Breezewood as the epitome of dystopian commercialism, citing its half-mile stretch of chain restaurants and traveler-focused stores as evidence. The town has owned this to an extent, and an old sign welcoming visitors declared it the "town of motels," a nickname that's stuck, though the sign itself is now gone.
The truth is, there's more to this unheralded town than gas stations and fast food, and the dense commercial construction featured in popular photos isn't typical of the region. This small community of about 1,400 people is in Bedford County, a mostly rural area with a population of just over 47,000, where the largest town, the county seat of Bedford, is only about twice the size of Breezewood (2,851 people, as of the last census). Once you get beyond the highway interchange, you might be surprised by the history, outdoor adventures, and classic American culture that you'll find here.
Breezewood's Americana vibes
Breezewood didn't just spring into being with the construction of the Lincoln Highway. Even before European settlers arrived, it was along a Native American trail. This was why the first trading post was established here in 1750. By the early 19th century, the original trail had become a stagecoach route, one well-traveled by people heading west from Philadelphia.
The main landmark remaining from these years is pure Americana: Jackson's Mill Covered Bridge. This well-maintained 95-foot Burr Truss bridge has been in its current location since 1889, though it was first built in 1875, not long after Walter's Mill Covered Bridge in the historic town of Somerset. Though it's only about 3 miles from Breezewood's commercial zone, this peaceful wooded area feels far away from honking horns and engine noise. There are also trails, a creek, and an old mill that you can explore while you're there.
If you're looking for more recent nostalgia, you can still find some remnants from Breezewood's mid-20th-century heyday. Tucked between the chains along Route 30 is Crawford's Gift Shop, a staple of the Breezewood corridor since the 1950s. It started as a taxidermy shop, then rebranded as Crawford's Museum and Gifts in the 1980s. However, you can still see taxidermized animals mounted throughout the shop. Another old stalwart is the Wiltshire Motel, which has been family-owned since it first opened in the 1950s. Staying at the Wiltshire feels like stepping back in time, from the old-school neon signs to the physical metal key you'll get on check-in. The Sonrise Inn Motel has a similar history, first opened as the Breezewood Motel in the 1960s, and though its rooms have been modernized, the exterior still harkens back to this bygone era.
Other sights in Breezewood
There used to be many more independent motels in Breezewood, and some of those buildings are still standing. The Wildwood Inn is the most intact. It's about a mile south on Breezewood Road from Route 30, and consists of two buildings: the motel and the Wildwood Inn Restaurant, which was still in business through the early 2020s. Similar to the ghost towns along Route 66, this can be a compelling stop if you enjoy the haunting beauty of abandoned places.
The best-known abandoned spot near Breezewood is The TOPP Trail, a 13-mile stretch of the Pennsylvania Turnpike that's been closed since the highway was rerouted in 1968. It looks suitably apocalyptic that it was a filming location for the 2009 movie "The Road." It extends northeast through two old tunnels, Rays Hill Tunnel and Sideling Hill Tunnel, that have become popular spots for graffiti artists to practice their craft. The abandoned highway is closed to cars, but hikers and bikers are free to use it. Keep in mind there's no electricity, so if you want to pass through them, it's smart to bring a flashlight.
There are more traditional hiking trails near Breezewood, too. Near the Sideling Hill end of the TOPP Trail is the Sideling Hill History Trail, a 2-mile loop within Buchanan State Forest that takes you past historic sites like the old Wells Valley Civilian Conservation Corps camp from the 1930s. The 157-mile trail system that winds through Buchanan State Forest's more than 71,000 acres offers more hiking spots. For panoramic views, the forest has several scenic overlooks, including one off of Bark Road about 7 miles east of Breezewood. For fun on the water, Raystown Lake, Pennsylvania's deepest inland lake, is only about 40 miles to the north.