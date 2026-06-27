Florida's Once-Thriving Estate In Sarasota Is Now A Nature-Filled Historic Park With Kayaking And Scenic Trails
While many head to Sarasota for its award-winning beaches, the Gulf Coast city boasts plenty of lesser-known, inland treasures. On the shores of the Phillippi Creek near Siesta Key lies Phillippi Estate Park, a public 60-acre park with a rich history and plentiful outdoor adventures. In the 19th century, the area was known for its prolific fishing opportunities, and the creek was named for Cuban fisherman Felipe (or Phillippi) Burmedez, who had a fishing camp nearby. In 1916, Chicago entrepreneur Edson Keith built a grand Italianate villa on the creek's shores with a self-sustaining farm on the property. The once-thriving estate was acquired by the county in 1986 and established as a public park. Today, the well-preserved mansion, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, anchors the sprawling park and can be visited on tours.
Surrounding the mansion are scenic trails, both paved sidewalks and shell-lined paths, that wind through the park's lush grounds for nearly a mile. You can head out on nature trails that lead through the tropical thicket or stroll past the remnants of the centuries-old estate, such as the rose garden, citrus grove, and the historic farmhouse. For beautiful views, take the paths that travel along the water and are flanked by piers overlooking Phillippi Creek, where visitors can fish. For those who want to get out on Phillippi Creek itself, a small kayak and canoe launch is located in the park so paddlers can explore this idyllic waterway.
Phillippi Estate Park is open daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. and is free to enter. There are parking lots and plenty of amenities, including bathrooms, picnic tables, and a playground. The park is about a 25-minute drive from Sarasota Bradenton International Airport. While the park is open year-round, the summer months can be very hot and rainy, attracting bugs to the park.
Trails and outdoor activities in Phillippi Estate Park, Florida
Tamiami Trail, the historic highway that runs over 280 miles from Tampa to Miami, cuts right through Sarasota, the Gulf Coast seaside city with white sands and a world-class aquarium. Phillippi Estate Park is conveniently located right off of the Tamiami Trail. Upon entering the park, you'll see the Mediterranean-inspired Edson Keith Mansion with its elegant white facade and tiled roof. During Keith's residency, the waterfront estate was a thriving farm with citrus orchards, blooming gardens, animal pastures, and a farmhouse that housed the live-in workers. Today, visitors can tour the mansion, as well as the farmhouse, which was restored in 2025. As an homage to its past as a farm, the grounds around the farmhouse play host to the Phillippi Farmhouse Market, a beloved farmers' market where you can purchase fresh local produce and crafts. The market is held weekly from October to April.
The park is laced with a number of short scenic trails. The Nature Trail Loop, which runs near the lush mangrove habitat, is a quarter-mile shell path that is wildly beautiful, covered by a canopy of moss-fringed trees and tropical palms. Afterwards, head back towards the creek, bypassing the playground and kayak launch, on the paved sidewalk. For a pretty view of the creek, walk out onto the platform that floats above the water and doubles as a fishing dock. The shell path continues to flank the creek until you reach the paved path that extends out from the Edson Keith Mansion. You can also stroll around the side of the mansion on the paved Rose Garden Trail, which is lined by local plants, as few roses remain here. This walkway connects to the shell-lined Selby Foundation Legacy Trail, which loops past the creek around grassy lawns and towering trees.
Kayaking and fishing adventures in Phillippi Estate Park, Florida
For a different perspective on Phillippi Estate Park's scenic landscape, head out on Phillippi Creek directly from the park's small canoe and kayak launch along the sandy shoreline. A popular kayaking route, called the Phillippi Creek Trail, leads upstream on Phillippi Creek for about 3 miles to reach Pinecraft Park. Along the way, you may spot some of the creek's native wildlife, such as manatees and bottlenose dolphins swimming along or herons and roseate spoonbills wading into the water. "Kayaking here offers the opportunity to get up close with the local wildlife and enjoy the lush surroundings," raved a reviewer on Google. While there are no kayak rentals directly in Phillippi Estate Park, you can rent a wide range of kayaks and paddleboards at Economy Tackle, which is just a two-minute drive from the park.
You can also pick up all your fishing needs at Economy Tackle if you plan to angle from Phillippi Estate Park's piers. In the surrounding waters, you can catch saltwater species, such as snook, redfish, and spotted seatrout. If you're hoping for a beach day after exploring Phillippi Estate Park, venture just a 10-minute drive to Siesta Beach, which was America's best-ranked beach for 2025. For those seeking more inland park adventures, drive about 14 miles east to Myakka River State Park, one of Florida's oldest state parks that's full of untouched wilderness.