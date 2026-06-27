Florida's Once-Thriving Estate In Sarasota Is Now A Nature-Filled Historic Park With Kayaking And Scenic Trails

While many head to Sarasota for its award-winning beaches, the Gulf Coast city boasts plenty of lesser-known, inland treasures. On the shores of the Phillippi Creek near Siesta Key lies Phillippi Estate Park, a public 60-acre park with a rich history and plentiful outdoor adventures. In the 19th century, the area was known for its prolific fishing opportunities, and the creek was named for Cuban fisherman Felipe (or Phillippi) Burmedez, who had a fishing camp nearby. In 1916, Chicago entrepreneur Edson Keith built a grand Italianate villa on the creek's shores with a self-sustaining farm on the property. The once-thriving estate was acquired by the county in 1986 and established as a public park. Today, the well-preserved mansion, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, anchors the sprawling park and can be visited on tours.

Surrounding the mansion are scenic trails, both paved sidewalks and shell-lined paths, that wind through the park's lush grounds for nearly a mile. You can head out on nature trails that lead through the tropical thicket or stroll past the remnants of the centuries-old estate, such as the rose garden, citrus grove, and the historic farmhouse. For beautiful views, take the paths that travel along the water and are flanked by piers overlooking Phillippi Creek, where visitors can fish. For those who want to get out on Phillippi Creek itself, a small kayak and canoe launch is located in the park so paddlers can explore this idyllic waterway.

Phillippi Estate Park is open daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. and is free to enter. There are parking lots and plenty of amenities, including bathrooms, picnic tables, and a playground. The park is about a 25-minute drive from Sarasota Bradenton International Airport. While the park is open year-round, the summer months can be very hot and rainy, attracting bugs to the park.