The 7 Most Beautiful Mountain Trails Around Lake Tahoe Most Tourists Miss

If Lake Tahoe is the Jewel of the Sierra, then the trails support the crown of mountains surrounding it. The beauty of this landscape was penned by famed adventurer John Muir in 1873, "I sauntered through the piney woods, pausing countless times to absorb the blue glimpses of the lake, all so heavenly clean, so terrestrial yet so openly spiritual." More than 150 years later, Lake Tahoe's trails still become part of every hiker's soul, from first steps to summit stances.

While the mountain trails surround one turquoise-tinged alpine lake, hiking here offers four shores across two states, each with a distinct personality from the water's edge to peak-bagging bliss. The North Shore brings a quieter escape with convenience, less than an hour's drive from Reno. Along the THe East Shore trails run steep, hugging the Carson Range. South Shore is known for its energetic atmosphere, but trails lead to waterfalls and other wonders while never leaving Tahoe too far out of sight. West Shore, one of the least visited areas, means less-crowded trails that surround hidden glacial lakes.

With millions of people visiting the Lake Tahoe Basin each year, finding a trail far from the maddening crowds means plotting your path like a local would. Every trail in this list was chosen for alpine scenery with lake views, smaller crowds, and unique aspects like waterfalls or rock formations along the way — and all have stellar reviews by hikers. Plus, the list covers viewpoints from all four shores, giving flexibility when visiting North America's oldest lake that's a crystal-clear vacation haven straddling two states.