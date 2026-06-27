4 Once-Thriving Midwest Amusement Parks That Are Now Abandoned Beauties

Amusement parks are places full of excitement and joy. However, many of these places don't last forever, and there is something nostalgic about seeing the ruins of an old amusement park. These four former Midwest amusement parks — Chippewa Lake Park in Medina County, Ohio, Prehistoric Forest in Onsted, Michigan, Rose Island Amusement Park in Charlestown, Indiana, and Mother Gooseland in Canton, Ohio — are abandoned beauties that offer a glimpse into the region's recreational past.

Note that not all of these sites are open to visitors. While Rose Island's ruins can be explored via a trail in Charlestown State Park, access to other locations may be restricted or unavailable. Anyone considering a visit should check current conditions and access rules in advance and use caution, as abandoned structures and attractions may be unstable or unsafe.