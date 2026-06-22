8 Once-Thriving Ohio Towns That Are Now Abandoned Beauties

Ohio was the 17th state added to the United States of America, making it one of the earliest states admitted after the original 13 colonies. Officially formed in 1803, it got its first permanent settlement in 1788 and quickly grew as a center for both agriculture and industry. Many more towns followed in the more than 200 years since, and while some continue to thrive today, others have been abandoned, giving the state a rich legacy of ghost towns for visitors to explore.

Granted, not all of those towns have left traces of their existence. Some have been absorbed by neighboring communities or are now only memorialized in the names of roads that once led to them. But there are also plenty of once-thriving communities that today sit empty across Ohio's parks and rural areas. Whether you find these spots beautiful will depend on your outlook — after all, beauty is, as they say, in the eye of the beholder. But if you're enchanted by human structures that have been reclaimed by nature and appreciate the haunting appeal of empty spaces, the abandoned towns below are worth a visit.