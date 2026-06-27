Less Than 2 Hours From Death Valley Is Nevada's Open-Air Art Gallery With Graffiti-Covered Cars And Quirky Charm

The first time I visited the International Car Forest of the Last Church, I got lost trying to find the turnoff and drove up and down the dirt roads of Goldfield, Nevada, looking for something that resembled the colorful outdoor art installation I'd read about in a magazine. I was hesitant to ask for directions, partly because I could imagine the strange looks I'd get if I asked about a mythical-sounding "car forest," and partly because I was embarrassed I'd driven three hours from my home in Las Vegas to see what might very well turn out to be nothing more than a colorful junkyard. When I finally spotted several cars jutting out of the sand at odd angles, like a giant child's collection of rusted sandbox toys, I felt relieved to have finally made it. I felt surprised, too, by how charming I found this quirky exhibit to be.

The International Car Forest of the Last Church is an open-air art gallery that includes 40 cars, vans, trucks, and buses, many of which stand on one end, spray-painted and partially buried in the sand, like colorful, weathered metallic "trees" in some post-apocalyptic "Mad Max" world. Located in Goldfield, Nevada, less than two hours from the Furnace Creek Visitor Center at Death Valley National Park, the Car Forest and the quirky ghost town of Goldfield make for a fun detour or pit stop, especially for those road-tripping along U.S. 95 or traversing the Free-Range Art Highway between Las Vegas and Reno.