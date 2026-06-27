4 Florida Campsites Travelers May Want To Avoid

Whether you're a snowbird flying south for the winter, or a local looking for a quick weekend getaway in nature, Florida has over 900 campgrounds and RV parks to choose from, with over 100,000 campsites between them — and that's not even counting dispersed camping and the spots you'll find wild camping on the Florida Trail. The offerings vary from hike-in tent camping, to luxurious stays that are theme park-adjacent — whatever your taste, there are wonderful options. That said, there are also those unfortunate camping spots that might make you wonder if you've backed your Airstream trailer into the ninth circle of hell.

The thing is, you can't always tell by looking at pictures. Some of the worst campsites are found right beside perfectly lovely attractions, or in beautiful natural settings. Sometimes it's nature making a spot unbearable, but often it's the human factor. To find the worst of the worst, we've combed through Reddit, Tripadvisor, Yelp, Facebook, YouTube, and other forum and review sites looking for juicy horror stories. Then we dug around to make sure the experiences described weren't one-time outliers, but representative of what you might expect to experience should you wander into them yourself.