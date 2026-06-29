Forget The Grand Canyon's Crowded South Rim, This Wildly Underrated North Rim Trail Has Perfect Mountain Views

For many people, a trip to the Grand Canyon isn't so much a question of if they should go, but when. Between 4 and 5 million people visit the Grand Canyon every year (via the National Park Service Statistics). Most of these visitors make their way to the South Rim, which is the easiest to access. A mere 10% of Grand Canyon visitors head to the North Rim for isolated trails, higher elevations, and equally spectacular views. For avid hikers and mountain bikers looking for a long trail with epic Grand Canyon views, there isn't much better than the North Rim's Rainbow Rim Trail.

The 19th-century geologist John Wesley Powell once said, "The wonders of the Grand Canyon cannot be adequately represented in symbols of speech, nor by speech itself." This certainly seems true of those who travel along the Rainbow Rim Trail, as words often fail to convey its sheer beauty. Not only are those on the trail treated to multiple enthralling Grand Canyon overlooks, but parts of the trail also veer away from the Canyon into dense forests and meadows full of wildflowers. There are five main Grand Canyon lookouts along this route, and all can be independently accessed via forest roads.

While the most famous sections of the Grand Canyon lie within Grand Canyon National Park, parts of it stretch beyond the park, including the Rainbow Rim Trail, which lies entirely within the Kaibab National Forest. Because of its location outside the National Park, it offers something that the more popular South Rim — and even some North Rim — trails don't: mountain biking through less-traveled parts of the canyon. Since cyclists and even horseback riders are allowed to explore the Rainbow Rim Trail, it's far more appealing to off-roading enthusiasts than the busy South Rim.