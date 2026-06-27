Canada's Gorgeous Mountain Park Is A Haven For Hikers With Sweeping Lake Views
Home to over 20,000 lakes and 7,996 named peaks, British Columbia's landscape is one of the most dramatic in Canada. In this province is a sparsely traveled park where visitors can enjoy both of these iconic topographical features: Mount Pope Provincial Park. Located two hours away from the minor airport center of Prince George (which can be accessed by an hour and a half flight from Vancouver or Edmonton), this park truly offers a Canadian escape away from crowds, with only two reviews on TripAdvisor. First called Nak'al by the indigenous Dakelh people, the eponymous Mount Pope, as well as the northeastern shore of Lake Stuart, are located in the park. With an elevation of 4,813 feet, a bounty of hiking trails, and 39 climbing routes, Mount Pope offers adventurers the chance to see panoramic lake views that stretch on for miles. Climbing isn't the only adventure to be had here, though: There are also caves carved out of the limestone cliffsides, dotted around the lake's edge that visitors can see.
Although the views are what draw explorers to this park, the area is also known for its ecology — in particular, its pine forests. While hiking or exploring, visitors can see some incredible wildlife species, including mule deer, jays, bears, lynx, moose, and cougars.
Hike Mount Pope's panoramic peak and rugged T-Caves
Mount Pope Provincial Park offers a variety of trails with a range of difficulty. The most popular, according to reviews on AllTrails, is the Mount Pope Trail. This difficult, 8.1-mile, out-and-back trek will take visitors to the top of the eponymous mountain. There, you'll see panoramic views of Lake Stewart, nearby mountains, and pine forests. Hikers have noted the trail's steepness, especially at the start.
To get to the area's T-Caves, there's a 1.3-mile, out-and-back trail. As the caves are carved into the cliffside by the water's edge, there's a very steep drop, making this trail good for adults but not family-friendly. For those who want to see both of these features — the peak and the T-Caves — the Mount Pope Loop offers both. This 8.4-mile loop trail takes hikers along sections of both the Mount Pope Trail and T-Caves routes. On AllTrails, hikers have reported that this trail is well-maintained and is appropriate for families.
Hiking isn't the only thing you can do on these trails. In the winter, these trails are available for cross-country skiing and snowshoeing. However, they are not clearly marked with set tracks, so those who explore here in the winter should be extra careful. Likewise, the trails are also open for mountain and electric biking. Unlike another remote British Columbian lake oasis, Bowron Lake Park, which is perfect for camping, spending the night at Mount Pope is not allowed. Similarly, there aren't any water or bathroom facilities available at the park, so hikers should come prepared.
Lake Stewart offers stunning views and rocky beach hikes
Although the most complete views of the lake come from the top of Mount Pope, the view from the shoreline offers an up-close beauty that's just as memorable. To experience this, travelers can hike the out-and-back, 2.2-mile Honeymoon Island Falls Trail, which hugs the shoreline. Rocky beaches, pine-laden shores, and a small waterfall await along this route. The waterfall certainly isn't as massive as Canada's underrated mountain gem waterfall of Kinuseo Falls; travelers report that it's more like a creek. Hikers should note that although the word "island" is in the name, the trail is actually on the mainland instead of the small island situated near the shore. It also shouldn't be confused with Honeymoon Island, Florida, a breathtaking island state park with unspoiled shores.
Kayaking is possible in this area, and visitors have reported being able to see the caves from the water. However, the park itself does not seem to have its own boat launch; despite travelers kayaking here, boating isn't listed on the official site. Those who want to enjoy Stuart Lake from the water might want to check out nearby Stuart Lake Park, Stuart Lake Marine Park, or Sowchea Bay Park.