Canada's Gorgeous Mountain Park Is A Haven For Hikers With Sweeping Lake Views

Mount Pope Provincial Park offers a variety of trails with a range of difficulty. The most popular, according to reviews on AllTrails, is the Mount Pope Trail. This difficult, 8.1-mile, out-and-back trek will take visitors to the top of the eponymous mountain. There, you'll see panoramic views of Lake Stewart, nearby mountains, and pine forests. Hikers have noted the trail's steepness, especially at the start.

To get to the area's T-Caves, there's a 1.3-mile, out-and-back trail. As the caves are carved into the cliffside by the water's edge, there's a very steep drop, making this trail good for adults but not family-friendly. For those who want to see both of these features — the peak and the T-Caves — the Mount Pope Loop offers both. This 8.4-mile loop trail takes hikers along sections of both the Mount Pope Trail and T-Caves routes. On AllTrails, hikers have reported that this trail is well-maintained and is appropriate for families.

Hiking isn't the only thing you can do on these trails. In the winter, these trails are available for cross-country skiing and snowshoeing. However, they are not clearly marked with set tracks, so those who explore here in the winter should be extra careful. Likewise, the trails are also open for mountain and electric biking. Unlike another remote British Columbian lake oasis, Bowron Lake Park, which is perfect for camping, spending the night at Mount Pope is not allowed. Similarly, there aren't any water or bathroom facilities available at the park, so hikers should come prepared.