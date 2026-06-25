These Popular European Attractions Are Abruptly Shutting Down Amidst A Record-Breaking Heatwave

Just like last year, Europe's summer is getting hotter, forcing popular areas to shut down. So, which major tourist attractions have been affected so far by the current heat wave? In Paris, the Eiffel Tower closed early, as did the Louvre, with both sites shutting the doors at 4 p.m. (So much for enjoying views from the Eiffel Tower at sunset, the best time of day to visit, per Rick Steves.) The famed bookstore Shakespeare and Company also temporarily closed, while Disneyland Paris suspended operations at its outdoor attractions, effective as long as the sweltering conditions persist.

In London, two must-see sights — the Changing of the Guard ceremonies at Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle — were canceled during the height of the heat wave. The Victoria and Albert Museum also temporarily closed many of its galleries and exhibits, and some Eurostar trains scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday travel between London and Paris have been canceled, too.

What can tourists do? First, stay alert: high temperatures are expected to persist throughout western Europe in the coming days, potentially disrupting travel connections and forcing additional closures. Build some flexibility into your itinerary, and check attraction websites before heading out. If you have tickets to a site that closes unexpectedly, review its refund or rebooking policy. Visitors with Eiffel Tower tickets, for example, have been eligible for refunds when the monument closes because of extreme heat. Most importantly, hydrate and try to stay out of the sun during the hottest part of the day. In Spain, that may mean leaning into the country's siesta tradition and late-night culture: enjoy a mid-day nap and have your tapas (and a cold beer) after the sun goes down.