Less Than An Hour From Pittsburgh Is Pennsylvania's Lake Oasis With Gorgeous Beaches And Top-Tier Fishing

For a state defined by rolling hills, forests, and river valleys, Pennsylvania has surprisingly few natural lakes — so many locals cherish the chance to visit one. In the western half, vacationers will drive up to Lake Erie, often described as Pennsylvania's "only seashore," which boasts sandy beaches and outdoor recreation. Residents of Pittsburgh have plenty of waterways to enjoy, and in the warmer months, the city's famous "Three Rivers" are busy with boats. But for large bodies of calm water and stretches of sand for sunbathing, you have to look elsewhere.

That's what makes Lake Arthur such an oasis: These waters cover 3,225 acres, and it's only about 45 minutes north of the Steel City, making it one of the many gorgeous destinations that's an easy day trip away from Pittsburgh. Unlike many of the smaller reservoirs and lakes around Allegheny County, Lake Arthur is large enough for sailing (pictured above), a relatively uncommon activity in the Keystone State. In fact, there are 10 distinct boat launches along its shores, and small motorboats (up to 20 hp) are welcome. The lake's spidery shape gives skippers lots of nooks and crannies to explore. With an average depth of 12 feet, these waters are fairly shallow, so you can often see the bottom.

Lake Arthur is also an active fishery, making it a coveted destination for anglers. A wide range of fish, including walleye, muskellunge, and striped bass, are stocked in the lake, and visitors with a valid fishing license are encouraged to plumb its depths with rod and reel. Fishing is popular across Western Pennsylvania, but most of this takes place in creeks and streams; Lake Arthur offers an experience you can only have on a boat in the middle of a still surface.