Less Than An Hour From Pittsburgh Is Pennsylvania's Lake Oasis With Gorgeous Beaches And Top-Tier Fishing
For a state defined by rolling hills, forests, and river valleys, Pennsylvania has surprisingly few natural lakes — so many locals cherish the chance to visit one. In the western half, vacationers will drive up to Lake Erie, often described as Pennsylvania's "only seashore," which boasts sandy beaches and outdoor recreation. Residents of Pittsburgh have plenty of waterways to enjoy, and in the warmer months, the city's famous "Three Rivers" are busy with boats. But for large bodies of calm water and stretches of sand for sunbathing, you have to look elsewhere.
That's what makes Lake Arthur such an oasis: These waters cover 3,225 acres, and it's only about 45 minutes north of the Steel City, making it one of the many gorgeous destinations that's an easy day trip away from Pittsburgh. Unlike many of the smaller reservoirs and lakes around Allegheny County, Lake Arthur is large enough for sailing (pictured above), a relatively uncommon activity in the Keystone State. In fact, there are 10 distinct boat launches along its shores, and small motorboats (up to 20 hp) are welcome. The lake's spidery shape gives skippers lots of nooks and crannies to explore. With an average depth of 12 feet, these waters are fairly shallow, so you can often see the bottom.
Lake Arthur is also an active fishery, making it a coveted destination for anglers. A wide range of fish, including walleye, muskellunge, and striped bass, are stocked in the lake, and visitors with a valid fishing license are encouraged to plumb its depths with rod and reel. Fishing is popular across Western Pennsylvania, but most of this takes place in creeks and streams; Lake Arthur offers an experience you can only have on a boat in the middle of a still surface.
Lake Arthur's origins and many attractions
Lake Arthur is an artificial lake located in the middle of Moraine State Park, a forested landscape shaped by Pleistocene glaciers and designated as a park in 1970. The property covers more than 16,700 acres; in the late 1960s, engineers built a dam and created the lake, which filled over the next two years and now has approximately 42 miles of shoreline. Moraine State Park is also an example of environmental reclamation: Oil wells once dotted the local terrain, but they have long been plugged up, allowing wildlife to thrive. Birders are likely to spot loons, kingfishers, and great blue herons.
Over the course of a summer, thousands of visitors bring their own watercraft to putter around Lake Arthur or harness its breezes. But there are simpler ways to boat here: On quiet days, the lake is ideal for kayaks, canoes, and stand-up paddle boards. On blustery days, Lake Arthur is a popular spot for windsurfing. If you don't have much experience with paddles or tillers, no problem; Preston's Pearl is a large passenger boat that takes visitors on tours around the lake. The enclosed vessel launches in all weather and can take sizable groups, and the rental fees benefit the Moraine Preservation Fund.
Finally, Lake Arthur has two beaches: Lakeview Beach on the north shore and Pleasant Valley Beach on the south. Technically, these are the only places you are permitted to swim, owing to all the boat traffic; the roped-off area is just deep enough to wade into and submerge yourself. The beaches are free to visit and popular with families.
How to get to Lake Arthur and where to stay
Part of Moraine State Park's appeal is its proximity to Pittsburgh, but you will almost certainly have to drive here, as public transport doesn't come up this way. Most of the drive takes place on Interstate 79, making this a speedy trip. Cranberry Township stands roughly in the middle, and its many stores and restaurants make for a handy pit stop on the way. For the most part, this part of Pennsylvania serves as a rural escape.
This quietude is a major draw for travelers, and many will prefer to bask in Lake Arthur's shimmering beauty than hurry back to the city. That's why the park maintains 11 modern cabins near the water, each sleeping up to 6 people. Individual tent-camping and RV overnights aren't allowed in Moraine State Park, and boaters need to remove their craft from the water by sundown, but the grounds are surrounded by private campgrounds, so you can usually stay within a few miles of the lake. While you're up this way, consider a visit to nearby Butler, a charming city with a vibrant downtown, shops, and museums.
Summer isn't the only time to enjoy Lake Arthur: The park is open year-round, and you can hike or snowshoe along the shores in winter as well. During the coldest times of year, the lake may freeze over (pictured above). Ice skating and ice fishing are both possible when the ice is thick enough, although you do this at your own risk.