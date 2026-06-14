9 Gorgeous Destinations Just An Easy Day Trip Away From Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
As the largest city in the Appalachian Mountains, Pittsburgh is a bit spoiled. Not only do its residents have a slew of top-rated cultural attractions at their fingertips, but they're also surrounded by mountains, forests, and rivers, giving them easy access to stunning natural beauty. There are 176 parks just within the city limits, and you don't have to drive far to find even more breathtaking destinations. Within just a few hours of Pittsburgh, there are old-growth forests, towering waterfalls, sparkling lakes, and dramatically deep gorges overlooked by mountain peaks that let you take in the whole panorama.
What counts as a "day trip" varies from one person to the next, depending on how long you're willing to drive in one stretch and how much time you plan to spend at your destination. Travel time can also vary depending on when you're traveling and which part of the city you're leaving from. With that said, all of the spots below can be reached in three hours or less from downtown Pittsburgh, and are renowned for the beautiful sights you'll find once you arrive.
Lake Arthur
Located within Moraine State Park, about 45 minutes north of Pittsburgh, Lake Arthur is popular for its sandy beaches and scenic water views. At over 3,200 acres, it's the seventh largest lake in Pennsylvania and has an impressive 10 boat launches along its 42-mile shoreline. Its two sand beaches are open from Memorial Day through Labor Day, making summer a great time to visit. Along with activities like fishing, kayaking, and windsurfing, the Moiraine Preservation Fund offers boat tours and dinner cruises on the Preston's Pearl, which has an enclosed observation deck for taking in the sights.
Buttermilk Falls
Just over an hour's drive east from Pittsburgh is the 48-acre Buttermilk Falls Natural Area. While it's not the only nearby waterfall with that name (there's another under-the-radar Buttermilk Falls in Beaver County), the Indiana County one is the most impressive. It's among Pennsylvania's tallest waterfalls, cascading 45 feet over a stone outcropping that visitors can stand beneath to see behind the falls. Fans of Mr. Rogers especially will enjoy Buttermilk Falls. It's along the Fred Rogers Trail and the property was once owned by Fred McFeely, who has a trail named for him in the natural area.
Seven Springs Mountain Resort
Seven Springs Mountain Resort is in Champion, Pennsylvania, a top-trending winter getaway destination located about 80 minutes south-east of Pittsburgh. It's best known as Pennsylvania's largest ski resort, with 33 slopes and a massive snowtubing park surrounded by pristine snow-covered mountains. It's equally beautiful in the summer, when you can take chairlift rides for stunning views of the rugged and green landscape. When you reach the top, you can kayak or paddleboard on Tahoe Lake or head back down on the 1,980-foot Alpine Slide.
Oglebay Park
Wheeling, West Virginia, might not be the first place you picture when you think of gorgeous landscapes, but a visit to Oglebay Park could change your tune. It's about 90 minutes southwest of Pittsburgh, in the green, hilly outskirts of Wheeling, and you can enjoy everything from golfing to horseback riding to a tree-top adventure course in this 2,000-acre park. The sprawling Bissonnette Gardens are a standout, with fountains, statues, and colorful flower beds perched on a hilltop overlooking Schenk Lake. Oglebay is also known for its vibrant fall foliage, with a nearly century-old arboretum that includes flowering cherry trees.
Ohiopyle State Park
Head about 90 miles south of Pittsburgh and you'll find one of the East Coast's most underrated outdoor destinations: Ohiopyle State Park, which serves as the gateway to the Laurel Highlands region and has more than 20,000 acres of natural space to explore. Within that expansive area are several waterfalls, including the 30-foot Cucumber Falls and the broad Ohioyple Falls that span the Youghiogheny River. Hikers can find more scenic spots along the park's many trails. The forested Baughman Trail loop is particularly renowned for scenic vistas, leading to an overlook above the Youghiogheny River Gorge.
Cook Forest
Less than 1% of the Eastern U.S.'s old-growth forests remain, and this is what makes Cook Forest special. This enchanted forest state park contains some of the northeast's tallest trees, including white pines and hemlocks that are up to 450 years old, earning them the nickname "The Ancients" and designation as a National Natural Landmark. Cook Forest is near Allegheny National Forest, about two hours north of Pittsburgh, and includes other sights renowned for their beauty in its 8,500 acres, like a 13-mile portion of the Clarion River and part of the North Country National Scenic Trail.
Conneaut Township Park
Just over the Ohio border, about two and a quarter hours north of Pittsburgh, is the cozy city of Conneaut, hidden on the shore of Lake Erie. Here, you'll find Conneaut Township Park, which has been called Northeast Ohio's best-kept secret. It's one of the smaller spots on the list, at 60 total acres, but it makes the most of that compact space. Its quarter-mile-long sand beach offers views of the Conneaut Harbor lighthouse that are particularly picturesque at sunset. Fans of classic cars can visit Thursdays in the summer to see the weekly Conneaut Lighthouse Cruise-in.
Presque Isle State Park
Another Lake Erie destination, Presque Isle, is known as Pennsylvania's only seashore. It's under two and a half hours north of Pittsburgh and extends from the city of Erie out into the lake, giving this 3,200-acre park an expansive coastline. Many visit for its seven miles of beaches. It's also considered a top bass fishing destination, while birders know it for the variety of rare and endangered species that flock to its diverse habitats. Hikers can explore those habitats on trails like the Graveyard Pond Trail, which gives guests beautiful views of the lagoons.
Kinzua Bridge State Park
Just within day-trip range for those up for a longer excursion, about three hours northeast of Pittsburgh, Kinzua Bridge State Park is home to the Kinzua Viaduct, one of the world's most beautiful skywalks. Once a railroad bridge, the Viaduct opened as an overlook in 2011 after a tornado destroyed part of the structure. It's temporarily closed at the time of writing, but will reopen in the fall of 2026 for leaf peeping season. While it's closed, visitors can still explore the 339-acre park around the bridge and hike trails like the Kinzua Creek Trail down into the Kinzua Gorge.