9 Gorgeous Destinations Just An Easy Day Trip Away From Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

As the largest city in the Appalachian Mountains, Pittsburgh is a bit spoiled. Not only do its residents have a slew of top-rated cultural attractions at their fingertips, but they're also surrounded by mountains, forests, and rivers, giving them easy access to stunning natural beauty. There are 176 parks just within the city limits, and you don't have to drive far to find even more breathtaking destinations. Within just a few hours of Pittsburgh, there are old-growth forests, towering waterfalls, sparkling lakes, and dramatically deep gorges overlooked by mountain peaks that let you take in the whole panorama.

What counts as a "day trip" varies from one person to the next, depending on how long you're willing to drive in one stretch and how much time you plan to spend at your destination. Travel time can also vary depending on when you're traveling and which part of the city you're leaving from. With that said, all of the spots below can be reached in three hours or less from downtown Pittsburgh, and are renowned for the beautiful sights you'll find once you arrive.