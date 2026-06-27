Between Baltimore And Wilmington Is A Chesapeake Bay Community With Quaint Local Eats And Outdoor Fun

When it comes to East Coast destinations, Chesapeake Bay is almost in a league of its own. Stretching for over 200 miles and fed by a watershed that reaches into six states, the bay is remarkable for its scenery, history, and abundance of water-based activities. And because it's so massive, choosing the right spot to explore can feel overwhelming. Sure, there are better-known destinations like Baltimore or Annapolis, but it's often the smaller towns that offer the most intimate experience. Case in point is the town of Edgewood, Maryland. Located about half an hour northeast of Baltimore and an hour southwest of Wilmington, Delaware, this town is flanked by water, with the Bush River to the east and the Gunpowder River to the west, and the Chesapeake Bay lying due south beyond the Aberdeen Proving Ground.

As you might expect, Edgewood's location makes it a natural destination for outdoor fun, especially if you love the water. But the community also offers recreation beyond the waterfront, including a large indoor ice rink and a sports complex where you can rent an entire field.

All this exercise requires fuel, but visitors are in luck; Edgewood also features some delicious restaurants. From quaint small-town eateries to a variety of international cuisines, you'll have plenty of options to sate your appetite in between adventures. So, let's discover why Edgewood should be at the top of your travel list.