Between Baltimore And Wilmington Is A Chesapeake Bay Community With Quaint Local Eats And Outdoor Fun
When it comes to East Coast destinations, Chesapeake Bay is almost in a league of its own. Stretching for over 200 miles and fed by a watershed that reaches into six states, the bay is remarkable for its scenery, history, and abundance of water-based activities. And because it's so massive, choosing the right spot to explore can feel overwhelming. Sure, there are better-known destinations like Baltimore or Annapolis, but it's often the smaller towns that offer the most intimate experience. Case in point is the town of Edgewood, Maryland. Located about half an hour northeast of Baltimore and an hour southwest of Wilmington, Delaware, this town is flanked by water, with the Bush River to the east and the Gunpowder River to the west, and the Chesapeake Bay lying due south beyond the Aberdeen Proving Ground.
As you might expect, Edgewood's location makes it a natural destination for outdoor fun, especially if you love the water. But the community also offers recreation beyond the waterfront, including a large indoor ice rink and a sports complex where you can rent an entire field.
All this exercise requires fuel, but visitors are in luck; Edgewood also features some delicious restaurants. From quaint small-town eateries to a variety of international cuisines, you'll have plenty of options to sate your appetite in between adventures. So, let's discover why Edgewood should be at the top of your travel list.
An outdoorsy guide to Edgewood, Maryland
If you're mostly interested in exploring the great outdoors during your trip to Edgewood, there are several natural areas worth exploring. First, there's the Otter Point Creek Natural Area on the northwestern edge of the community, not far from Bel Air, which is considered one of Baltimore's best suburbs. Here, you can explore one of the largest freshwater marshes in the Upper Chesapeake Bay, which is home to numerous aquatic species. If you're careful, you may be able to spot otters, beavers, turtles, various water birds, and fish. In fact, there's a cluster of wild rice growing in the marsh, serving as a natural buffet of sorts for the animals that inhabit the area. You can also put a canoe or kayak into the water if you want to get up close and personal with the marshland.
Another excellent outdoor experience in Edgewood is Flying Point Park, which is only 10 minutes away from Otter Point. This spot is better if you're trying to take a boat out onto the water, as there is a public boat launch. The park also has a playground, volleyball courts, and a horseshoe pit, providing additional recreation opportunities. Then, when you get hungry, you can check out the Island at Flying Point Marina, which not only offers a tropical-style atmosphere (complete with soft sand) but also features a tasty menu with burgers, sandwiches, and pizza, as well as fruity cocktails.
Alternatively, if you prefer your recreation to be a bit more competitive or structured, you can check out the fields at Copperplex or skate to your heart's content at Ice World.
Planning a trip to Edgewood
Baltimore-Washington International Airport (BWI) is the closest major travel hub to Edgewood, and from the airport, it's just about a 40-minute drive to the city. Be aware that BWI has a bit of a reputation for long TSA wait times, but once you're through security, the adventures aren't far away. For a base, there is a small cluster of chain hotels at the northern edge of town, next to I-95. Here, you can book a room at places like the Ramada, La Quinta, or Holiday Inn. Alternatively, there are several vacation home rentals, including a couple of options overlooking the water.
When it comes to dining, Edgewood has a variety of quaint local eats. First, although the city isn't on the coastline, you can still indulge in fresh seafood. First, there's Drew's Crab Shack, which is part of the Winter's Run Inn. This place is very laid-back and casual, and there's a new dine-in special every day. If you want something a bit more contemporary, Edge Crab House is the ticket. In addition to fried seafood platters and po'boys, you can also enjoy boils or buy your favorite seafood by the pound.
If seafood isn't your thing, you can instead get a taste of the tropics at a place like Island Spice Grill and Lounge. Here, you can taste traditional Jamaican dishes or just come for the happy hour every Tuesday through Friday. Or, if you're in the mood for something simple and filling, My Three Sons is a quintessential local pizzeria that also does subs and wraps.