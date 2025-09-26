One Of Maryland's Best Baltimore Suburbs Known As 'The Heart Of Harford' Is Full Of Art, Culture, And Shops

One excellent way to explore Bel Air's 98-acre arts and entertainment district is the self-guided public art tour. 25 of the tour's 43 works are along a 2-mile loop through downtown, which starts on South Hickory Avenue and ends with the Historic Downtown Bel Air mural on South Main Street. Much of the public art tour overlaps with the town's walking tour, so you can see 18th- and 19th-century buildings, such as Fulford Cottage and the Van Bibber House, along the way.

One of the district's most distinctive buildings is the Bel Air Armory, a castle-like structure built in 1915 for the local National Guard. Today, it functions as a community space, regularly hosting art shows, concerts, and other gatherings. Its former garage is now the Armory Marketplace, which hosts a rotating array of new local businesses. This is where you find Harford Artists Gallery, where you can check out paintings, photographs, and handcrafts from local artists.

To experience the Bel Air arts and entertainment district at its best, visit during one of its many events or festivals. The First Friday events bring free live music and vendors to downtown the first Friday of every month. From June through August, downtown's Shamrock Park hosts a free summer concert series on Sundays, while September brings the Bel Air Festival for the Arts, which has grown over its 50-plus year history into one of the largest one-day events in the region. September is also when Rockfield Manor hosts the Harford County Wine Festival, where you can sample over 200 wines while listening to live music. For foodies, October's MD State BBQ Bash is a chance to sample some of the region's best barbecue (or enjoy fun activities such as the cornhole competition).