One Of Maryland's Best Baltimore Suburbs Known As 'The Heart Of Harford' Is Full Of Art, Culture, And Shops
Like many towns in Maryland, Bel Air has a long history. Its roots don't go back quite as far the state's oldest town of St. Mary's City, which is so historic it's become an open-air museum, but it still predates American independence. Bel Air started as Scott's Old Fields in 1731 and was named Harford County's seat in 1782, establishing its early identity as the Heart of Harford. Back then, Bel Air consisted of just 42 lots around the courthouse and county jail on Main Street. Most of these lots were small homes, such as the 1788 Hays House (the oldest structure still standing in town today), which functions as a living history museum.
Since these early days, Bel Air has grown into a bustling town of just over 10,000 people. Its location 23 miles north of Baltimore means it's often referred to as a suburb of the bigger city, similar to other small towns in Maryland, such as the historic community of Sandy Springs. But calling it a suburb undersells Bel Air's unique identity and charm. The town has become a regional hub for the arts in all their forms, with a vibrant commercial district that should satisfy any shopaholic.
Experience Bel Air's arts and culture
One excellent way to explore Bel Air's 98-acre arts and entertainment district is the self-guided public art tour. 25 of the tour's 43 works are along a 2-mile loop through downtown, which starts on South Hickory Avenue and ends with the Historic Downtown Bel Air mural on South Main Street. Much of the public art tour overlaps with the town's walking tour, so you can see 18th- and 19th-century buildings, such as Fulford Cottage and the Van Bibber House, along the way.
One of the district's most distinctive buildings is the Bel Air Armory, a castle-like structure built in 1915 for the local National Guard. Today, it functions as a community space, regularly hosting art shows, concerts, and other gatherings. Its former garage is now the Armory Marketplace, which hosts a rotating array of new local businesses. This is where you find Harford Artists Gallery, where you can check out paintings, photographs, and handcrafts from local artists.
To experience the Bel Air arts and entertainment district at its best, visit during one of its many events or festivals. The First Friday events bring free live music and vendors to downtown the first Friday of every month. From June through August, downtown's Shamrock Park hosts a free summer concert series on Sundays, while September brings the Bel Air Festival for the Arts, which has grown over its 50-plus year history into one of the largest one-day events in the region. September is also when Rockfield Manor hosts the Harford County Wine Festival, where you can sample over 200 wines while listening to live music. For foodies, October's MD State BBQ Bash is a chance to sample some of the region's best barbecue (or enjoy fun activities such as the cornhole competition).
Shop and dine in Bel Air
Along with ample arts and culture, downtown Bel Air is home to several unique independent shops, including the toys and comics at Collectors Corner, the timeless treasures at The Harvard Antiques Gallery, and the whimsical elegance of Texture+Tuft's home decor. Fashion-focused travelers can find vintage clothing and accessories at The Mannequin on Main or get today's styles at Boutique 44 and Apricot Lane Boutique.
There's a similar variety of local restaurants. Main Street Tower is a favorite for Italian-American cuisine and evening entertainment, including live music, DJs, and karaoke. For fine dining, One Eleven Main serves elegant seasonal small plates and cocktails. Sunny Day Café serves up what one Trip Advisor reviewer called "a perfect breakfast" (the omelet plate and stuffed French toast get the most frequent praise).
If you're looking for big national chains, the commercial corridor along Route 1 and Route 24 has you covered. This is where you find Harford Mall, which has over 40 stores and restaurants. There are over 100 more retail and dining options across Baltimore Pike at Tollgate Marketplace, or you can head to the other side of Route 24 to peruse the stores at Bel Air Plaza and Bel Air Town Center. If all of that isn't enough to satisfy your inner shopaholic, you can drive into Baltimore to check out unique shops, such as the vintage treasures and macabre marvels at Bazaar.