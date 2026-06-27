The 3 International Airlines That Have The Most Legroom In Economy Class In 2026

Weary travelers today are happy enough if their flights aren't canceled due to high jet fuel prices, but gripes about their less-than-spectacular flying experiences are valid. One notable frustration is the economy class' shrinking legroom (or seat pitch), which has declined by roughly 15% to about 30 inches since the 1970s, per the business blog VisualCapitalist. Some Asian and Middle Eastern airlines, however, are bucking trends and going the extra mile for passenger comfort. Per Simple Flying's comparison, three international airlines tied for the most legroom: Japan Airlines (JAL), All Nippon Airways (ANA), and Emirates all provide a whopping 34 inches.

JAL's generous seat pitch is on many of its Boeing 787, 777-300ER, and 767-300ER models on select long-haul, domestic, and international flights. The JAL Sky Wider seats feature broader seat widths, power ports, and mobile phone holders, and on the JAL Sky Suite 787, the typical nine-seat per row arrangement is reduced to eight for added comfort. Fellow Japanese airline, ANA, is investing in even better passenger ergonomics with the roll-out of new economy seating this summer, featuring an extra inch of knee space and an increase in total recline, according to the company's website. Known for luxury perks, Dubai-based Emirates also claims to offer some of the "best seats at 40,000 feet" in all cabins (via the airline's website), with a seat pitch up to 34 inches on its Airbus A380s and 5-inch recline.

Simply Flying's study is based on data from aircraft certifications and equipment specifications. Only one American carrier cracked the top five, with JetBlue Airways ranking at No. 4 with 32.3 inches, ahead of Cathay Pacific's 32 inches. Missing from the list is ultra-low cost carrier, Frontier Airlines, the U.S. airline with the least legroom at just 28 inches.