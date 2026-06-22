Not United, Not American — This US Airline Has The Least Legroom

Flying economy can sometimes feel like you're cramming yourself into a sardine can to save a few bucks. You're squished side by side with strangers with your knees closer to your chest than you'd prefer — and that's all before the person in front of you hits the "recline" button. Don't even get us started on the armrests. That said, not all airlines are created equal when it comes to legroom. One 2024 study by Upgraded Points analyzed U.S. airlines with the most and least legroom, based on seat pitch (the space between a point on a seat and the same point on the seat in front of it). The airline with the least legroom is (drumroll, please) Frontier Airlines, clocking in with just 28 inches.

The airline with the most legroom, on the other hand, is JetBlue, at 32.3 inches, according to Upgraded Points' analysis. American and United were firmly in the middle, with American offering 30.2 inches and United offering 30.1 inches. In a 2024 Thrillist poll, 78% of people said that the seat on their last flight was uncomfortable, with one respondent specifically citing a "lack of legroom, lack of armrest space." As Vox explains, legroom isn't legally regulated, and airlines have reduced it to fit in more economy seats — while allowing customers to stretch out their legs in higher-priced seats. "If you're willing and able to pay more, then you can feel the comfort of yesteryear," as Vox puts it.