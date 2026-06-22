Not United, Not American — This US Airline Has The Least Legroom
Flying economy can sometimes feel like you're cramming yourself into a sardine can to save a few bucks. You're squished side by side with strangers with your knees closer to your chest than you'd prefer — and that's all before the person in front of you hits the "recline" button. Don't even get us started on the armrests. That said, not all airlines are created equal when it comes to legroom. One 2024 study by Upgraded Points analyzed U.S. airlines with the most and least legroom, based on seat pitch (the space between a point on a seat and the same point on the seat in front of it). The airline with the least legroom is (drumroll, please) Frontier Airlines, clocking in with just 28 inches.
The airline with the most legroom, on the other hand, is JetBlue, at 32.3 inches, according to Upgraded Points' analysis. American and United were firmly in the middle, with American offering 30.2 inches and United offering 30.1 inches. In a 2024 Thrillist poll, 78% of people said that the seat on their last flight was uncomfortable, with one respondent specifically citing a "lack of legroom, lack of armrest space." As Vox explains, legroom isn't legally regulated, and airlines have reduced it to fit in more economy seats — while allowing customers to stretch out their legs in higher-priced seats. "If you're willing and able to pay more, then you can feel the comfort of yesteryear," as Vox puts it.
Why Frontier Airlines has the least legroom
There's an important caveat to that stat: Frontier shared the last-place honor and 28-inch legroom with Spirit Airlines, which shut down in 2026. Both airlines are ultra-low-cost carriers, meaning that customers are sacrificing comfort, like legroom and plush seats, and amenities, like free snacks, in order to save money on tickets. (Here are eight U.S.-based budget airlines, ranked from worst to best.) As the Upgraded Points study puts it, "reduced legroom is a trade-off for the lower fares. This model suits cost-conscious travelers, particularly on shorter routes where the lack of extra space might be a lesser concern." Frontier also sells Premium and Upfront Plus seating with extra legroom.
Whether the lack of legroom is worth it for a cheap flight is up to the traveler, taking into account their budget, the flight's duration, and, of course, their height. A budget-conscious 5-foot-tall person might think it's almost always worth it to put up with less space, while a 6-foot-tall person with cash to spare might choose another airline or pay more for a premium seat. If you're tall and on a budget, you might try out some hacks, like booking a seat in the back of the plane, where you may get more space to yourself.