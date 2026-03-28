United Airlines Will Launch Beds For Economy. Here's What Travelers Need To Know
Booking an economy plane ticket often means being resigned to a not-quite-comfortable seat that is just a bit closer to your neighbor than you'd prefer, and it can be hard to get some rest, even if you use sleep hacks for long-haul flights. However, some airlines have economy seats that are more comfortable and spacious than others, and United is poised to make some big changes that will make things a lot more comfortable. In a press release, the airline announced the launch of the "United Relax Row," which will allow passengers to take a row of three seats and turn them into a bed.
The Relax Row will have special footrests that can transform the seats into a couch-like lounger. In addition, there is a specially designed mattress topper to make your flight even more comfortable, along with a blanket, pillows, and even a stuffed animal for kids.
The Relax Rows will start to be available in 2027 and will eventually be offered on over 200 of United's planes by 2030. There will be about 12 rows per plane with this feature, and it's going to be limited to long-haul flights within North America to start.
There are still some questions about how the United Relax Row will work
The United Relax Row could be ideal for those who want some of the comforts of first class without the same price tag. "Could" is the keyword, as United doesn't include the exact specifics of the price point for these rows. It is likely that the cost will split the difference between buying three individual economy seats and a lie-flat first-class seat.
It's also not clear how these seats will be available for purchase: Will they only be open for booking as an entire row? Will the seats be open for individuals if there's not enough interest for a Relax Row? It's also not apparent how you'll be able to keep a seat belt on when it's in the couch and bed modes. United has been responding to comments on the social media platform X, and it sounds like details about pricing and availability will be coming in 2027.
Based on social media response, people are excited. As one person notes on X, it's a "game-changer for traveling with small kids." Another user says, "This is amazing! Keep innovating." And I can say as someone who is finding it harder and harder to get rest on overnight flights and who almost exclusively flies United (which has one of the best airline loyalty programs), I'm excited to see how this rolls out.