United Airlines Will Launch Beds For Economy. Here's What Travelers Need To Know

Booking an economy plane ticket often means being resigned to a not-quite-comfortable seat that is just a bit closer to your neighbor than you'd prefer, and it can be hard to get some rest, even if you use sleep hacks for long-haul flights. However, some airlines have economy seats that are more comfortable and spacious than others, and United is poised to make some big changes that will make things a lot more comfortable. In a press release, the airline announced the launch of the "United Relax Row," which will allow passengers to take a row of three seats and turn them into a bed.

The Relax Row will have special footrests that can transform the seats into a couch-like lounger. In addition, there is a specially designed mattress topper to make your flight even more comfortable, along with a blanket, pillows, and even a stuffed animal for kids.

The Relax Rows will start to be available in 2027 and will eventually be offered on over 200 of United's planes by 2030. There will be about 12 rows per plane with this feature, and it's going to be limited to long-haul flights within North America to start.