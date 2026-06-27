What Nobody Believes About San Francisco's Weather Until They See It For Themselves

Perhaps if there's one word to sum up San Francisco, it's "unpredictable." One moment, you might be walking on a foggy beach, and the next you're zig-zagging up the "crookedest street in the world" lined with luxe homes. Similar to its undulating terrain, San Francisco's weather is extremely variable. The city is quite well known for its many microclimates — small pockets within the city that have their own distinct temperatures, fogginess, and precipitation. The differences that can arise just within the span of a few blocks are hard to believe until you cross between the microclimates yourself. According to San Francisco Public Works, the city might have more than 26 microclimates. That means you can feel cold and enveloped in fog in one neighborhood, while residents in another part of the city are hot and shading their brows from the sun.

The plethora of San Francisco's microclimates is largely because of its unique geography. On one side, it's bordered by the Pacific Ocean, and on the other, by the San Francisco Bay, both of which affect the weather, as SFBayWeather explains. The Pacific makes the city's westernmost neighbors colder and foggier. Neighborhoods on the Bay get milder bay breezes that make them cooler at night. In between these two bodies of water, the city is delineated by steep hills that redirect fog and wind.

Then, there's the iconic San Francisco skyline with its cluster of skyscrapers. The buildings add another layer to how the weather changes across the city. "You have wind blowing through these man-made canyons and tunnels, and then that causes the air near the surface to mix a lot with the air from above," climate scientist Daniel Swain said in KQED.