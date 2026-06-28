'The Best Thing Next To Pittsburgh' Is Pennsylvania's Wildly Underrated County With Lakes, Rail Trails, And Charming Towns

If you're not familiar with Armstrong County, you're not alone. This unheralded corner of Pennsylvania, which calls itself "the best thing next to Pittsburgh," is located in the hilly Allegheny Plateau about 50 miles northeast of Pittsburgh. Compared with neighboring Allegheny County (home to Pittsburgh), Armstrong County is sparsely populated. The county has an estimated population of about 63,700 people, spread across the 45 boroughs and townships that dot its 653 square miles. Even the county seat, the serene riverside borough of Kittanning, has only about 4,000 residents, giving it the relaxed feel of a small town rather than the bustle of a major urban hub. Between these communities are verdant fields, secluded forests, and pristine lakes that provide an ideal setting for outdoor adventures. This combination of natural landscapes and charming small towns makes Armstrong County an overlooked destination for travelers seeking a laid-back, uncrowded getaway.

Like much of Pennsylvania, Armstrong County has a long history. The area was home to the Lenape (Delaware) people, who established the town of Kit-Han-Ne on the site of present-day Kittanning in the 1730s. In fact, the county gets its name from General John Armstrong, who led the 1756 Kittanning Expedition during the French and Indian War. The region later became one of the most productive coal-producing areas in Pennsylvania and developed along the Allegheny River, an important commercial transportation route. As a result, Armstrong County played a prominent role in western Pennsylvania's iron and steel booms, and exploring that history is one reason many people visit. You can still see remains of iron furnaces, coal mines, and steel mills along the county's trails and in its townships and boroughs, many of which have been around since the early 19th century.