9 Once-Thriving New England Towns That Have Transformed Into Abandoned Beauties

Beneath the fiery fall foliage and craggy headlands of New England, the region carries traces of centuries of history. From the unique stone walls lining New England to old lighthouses that haven't shone in a century, visitors might find there's something hauntingly beautiful about the landscapes of these Northeastern states, which are ripe for historical exploration.

New England cycled through countless eras: Colonial settlements, mill towns, industrial booms, and coastal cottage enclaves have come and gone throughout the ages. Now, some remain in the form of overgrown foundations or empty roadways that are barely noticeable unless you deliberately seek them out.

For ghost town lovers, we picked out nine abandoned towns across the New England states that you can seek out in search of lost ruins. These are towns that had at least some success in their history, but were left behind for reasons ranging from economic downturns to devastating fires. Each of these towns also offers some distinct sightseeing. Whether you explore ruins among the forest, a defunct lighthouse, or faint traces of former habitation in beautiful areas turned into nature reserves.