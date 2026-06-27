North Carolina's Town Near Raleigh Has Unique Shops And A Charming Main Street
Raleigh draws in visitors with its wealth of green spaces, museums, college sporting events, and mouthwatering barbecue. But while the city has tons to offer, you might end up kicking yourself if you don't explore the towns just beyond Raleigh's borders. Among them is Zebulon, a small-town escape that's totally worth the 35-minute drive from the city.
A big part of Zebulon's charm is its historic downtown and shop-lined main street, Arendell Avenue. On this strip and its surrounding streets, you can stroll from one cafe, restaurant, or boutique to the next. Stately Victorian and Craftsman-era houses adorn the peaceful, tree-lined roads, enticing you to make a slight detour between each local joint. The historic Zebulon Town Hall resides at the northern end of Arendell Avenue. This 118-year-old building was once a school campus – today, it epitomizes the town's historical aesthetic with its grand turn-of-the-century architecture. But it's just a taste of the unique finds you will uncover along this eclectic main street.
The magic of Zebulon's main street shopping
Shopping along Arendell Avenue can lead you to some pretty unexpected places. It's not every day you stumble upon a master bagpipe maker and restorer, but that's exactly what you'll find at MacLellan Bagpipes near the intersection of Arendell Avenue and Sycamore Street. The team's 30-plus years of experience is evident in the craftsmanship of these unique instruments, some featuring artistic Celtic engravings.
Mona Pants Mintage is another highly-rated store with a variety of treasures. Steps away from MacLellan Bagpipes, it stocks a range of clothing, second-hand home items, trinkets, and gifts. Keep an eye out for the beautiful jewelry sold here. The owner, Debbi Heger, also has a purely second-hand shop called Mona's Nifty Thrifty across the street. This one's better for bargain hunters, with pre-loved men's and women's clothing, framed vintage artwork, and homewares. The best part is that the money made in these stores also goes to animal rescue groups, shelters, and sanctuaries.
One other shop you might want to visit specializes in distilled goods. Olde Raleigh is a whiskey distillery that opened in 2021, making it a relatively new addition to Arendell Avenue's shopping surprises. This is far from the usual buy-and-goodbye shopping experience. Instead, you step into the distillery's tasting room, sit down at the bar, and sample various small-batch bourbon mixtures. These include honey barrel, toasted French oak, and coffee cask finished blends. You can even book a distillery tour if you'd like to learn more about its history and bourbon making process.
Where to dine in downtown Zebulon
You may start exploring Zebulon's main street for the unique shopping, but you'll likely get coaxed into staying longer by its charming cafes. The Creative Cup is a sister-owned coffee shop that serves lattes, caramel mochas, iced buttered blondies, and other creations, as well as a couple of breakfast food options. The owners also host community events here, including writing workshops, game nights, pottery, and watercolor painting.
For a proper sit-down meal in a lively atmosphere, head to Norse Brewing. The menu features brewhouse staples such as soft pretzels, chicken wings, duck fat fries, various salads, sandwiches, and burgers. Wash your meal down with a tasting flight of four house-made beers. Time your visit for weekly trivia on Wednesday evenings. Next door, The Fall Line is a beloved local watering hole. It showcases Zebulon's laid-back charms with good drinks, music, and themed events. Local bands occasionally perform on the patio.
Zebulon is only a 23-mile drive from Raleigh, North Carolina's "City in a Park." The Route ZWX bus travels from Raleigh to Zebulon in about 45 minutes, making it an easy day trip. If you plan to drive, consider paying a visit to nearby Selma, an artsy town full of fun shops and antiques only 30 minutes south. Around the same distance to the west is Cary, a highly-rated town with trendy eateries. Having a car gives you freedom to explore the various nature preserves and parks within a short drive of Zebulon. Those who wish to stay overnight may want to book a vacation rental on Airbnb, as hotel options are limited in town.