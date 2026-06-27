North Carolina's Town Near Raleigh Has Unique Shops And A Charming Main Street

Shopping along Arendell Avenue can lead you to some pretty unexpected places. It's not every day you stumble upon a master bagpipe maker and restorer, but that's exactly what you'll find at MacLellan Bagpipes near the intersection of Arendell Avenue and Sycamore Street. The team's 30-plus years of experience is evident in the craftsmanship of these unique instruments, some featuring artistic Celtic engravings.

Mona Pants Mintage is another highly-rated store with a variety of treasures. Steps away from MacLellan Bagpipes, it stocks a range of clothing, second-hand home items, trinkets, and gifts. Keep an eye out for the beautiful jewelry sold here. The owner, Debbi Heger, also has a purely second-hand shop called Mona's Nifty Thrifty across the street. This one's better for bargain hunters, with pre-loved men's and women's clothing, framed vintage artwork, and homewares. The best part is that the money made in these stores also goes to animal rescue groups, shelters, and sanctuaries.

One other shop you might want to visit specializes in distilled goods. Olde Raleigh is a whiskey distillery that opened in 2021, making it a relatively new addition to Arendell Avenue's shopping surprises. This is far from the usual buy-and-goodbye shopping experience. Instead, you step into the distillery's tasting room, sit down at the bar, and sample various small-batch bourbon mixtures. These include honey barrel, toasted French oak, and coffee cask finished blends. You can even book a distillery tour if you'd like to learn more about its history and bourbon making process.