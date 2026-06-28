Wisconsin's Storybook City Under An Hour From Madison Has Fun Shops, Festivals, And A Historic Downtown

Between its more than 15,000 lakes and slew of charming small towns and cities, Wisconsin can make for a relaxing, crowd-free destination. One downside to having so many cozy spots to choose from, though, is that the decision-making process can get complicated. But if you already know you want someplace with a historic downtown, fun shops, festivals, and a storybook-like quality, Columbus might just be the city for you. Craw Fish River runs through part of the town, and the whole area is surrounded by farmland. These views, plus brick storefronts, a close-knit community, and a history that dates back to the 19th century, give Columbus a fairytale feel.

Don't let the city's small size fool you — it offers an impressive selection of attractions to keep visitors entertained, from fun, unique shops to seasonal festivals that bring the whole community together. Its downtown is a great area for architecture lovers to explore. It has even been included in the National Register of Historic Places since the 1990s. The neighborhood's buildings are big attractions, especially when it comes to structures like City Hall and the Farmers and Merchants Union Bank.

What makes Columbus such a well-rounded destination is its collection of outdoor attractions and proximity to bigger hotspots. The city is remarkably well-connected, and coming here should be a breeze. It sits right alongside U.S. Highway 151, which makes it possible to reach Madison in 40 minutes. Because of its surrounding road network and lack of public transportation options, many visitors choose to drive here. Still, fliers can land at Dane County Regional Airport and rent a car from there.