Wisconsin's Storybook City Under An Hour From Madison Has Fun Shops, Festivals, And A Historic Downtown
Between its more than 15,000 lakes and slew of charming small towns and cities, Wisconsin can make for a relaxing, crowd-free destination. One downside to having so many cozy spots to choose from, though, is that the decision-making process can get complicated. But if you already know you want someplace with a historic downtown, fun shops, festivals, and a storybook-like quality, Columbus might just be the city for you. Craw Fish River runs through part of the town, and the whole area is surrounded by farmland. These views, plus brick storefronts, a close-knit community, and a history that dates back to the 19th century, give Columbus a fairytale feel.
Don't let the city's small size fool you — it offers an impressive selection of attractions to keep visitors entertained, from fun, unique shops to seasonal festivals that bring the whole community together. Its downtown is a great area for architecture lovers to explore. It has even been included in the National Register of Historic Places since the 1990s. The neighborhood's buildings are big attractions, especially when it comes to structures like City Hall and the Farmers and Merchants Union Bank.
What makes Columbus such a well-rounded destination is its collection of outdoor attractions and proximity to bigger hotspots. The city is remarkably well-connected, and coming here should be a breeze. It sits right alongside U.S. Highway 151, which makes it possible to reach Madison in 40 minutes. Because of its surrounding road network and lack of public transportation options, many visitors choose to drive here. Still, fliers can land at Dane County Regional Airport and rent a car from there.
Columbus is a storybook city with a historic downtown and festivals
The area surrounding Madison is full of fairytale-like charm. Shorewood Hills, for example, is a serene suburb with walkable streets and scenic paths, but Columbus still manages to stand out thanks to its historic downtown with interesting architecture and fun community events. Part of its warm feel also comes from its beautiful setting. Picture surrounding greenery and riverfront gems like Rotary Park, which even boasts ice skating opportunities.
Columbus' history dates back to the 1830s, after which the area grew into an essential agricultural and trade hub, and these well-preserved buildings help take visitors back in time. Architecture enthusiasts will also enjoy exploring the four blocks that comprise Columbus' historic downtown area. The turn-of-the-century structures you'll find here are built with an impressive level of attention to detail and craftsmanship. The City Hall is a Richardsonian Romanesque-style building, while the Farmers and Merchants Union Bank, designed by Louis Sullivan, is known for its "jewel box" design, with lavish terra-cotta decorations. The city streets are so storybook-like that they were even used as a filming location for the 2009 movie "Public Enemies."
Another fantastic way to revel in the local charm is to attend a local festival. The annual CPKC Holiday Train (which raises donations for food banks across North America) passes through Columbus, and the community celebrates by hosting art and music-related events. In the spring, the city hosts Redbud Days, which feature garage sales, vendor fairs, giveaways, and more.
Exploring Columbus' shops and outdoor attractions
One perk of coming to Columbus that travelers might not expect due to its size is its impressive shopping scene. At the center is the Columbus Antique Mall, Wisconsin's largest, measuring over 78,000 square feet and spread across three floors. Here, you'll find hundreds of vendor booths selling a wide selection of items, from collectibles and toys to home decor and clothing. Open every day, the store has introduced a variety of payment options, but it still might be worth paying in cash since credit transactions incur a fee. Pro tip: Check out the sales policies for up to an extra 20% off certain items during special days.
Next, you can stop by Olive and Herb, which sells Italian extra virgin olive oil, balsamic vinegars, hot sauces, spices, and more. One Google reviewer says, "High-quality oils, and the amazing thing is that you can actually taste them." For gifts, home decor, and seasonal items, head to The Painted Crate. It's locally owned, and Facebook reviewers compliment the unique items and reasonable prices.
And while some might already know Madison as the "biking capital of the Midwest," with miles of thrilling, scenic trails, Columbus' outdoor attractions are a bit more underrated. Fireman's Park, for example, is the city's largest, featuring picnic shelters, a disc golf course, and an aquatic center. It's also the site of the week-long Fourth of July celebrations, which include a carnival, vendors, a parade, and special entertainment. Kestrel Ridge Golf Course is another nice spot for active travelers. It's scenic, has a good layout, and offers an excellent refund policy in case of bad weather. Those who want to keep exploring nature-focused attractions can drive 40 minutes to Lake Kegonsa State Park, a Wisconsin gem with lots of fishing, boating, and camping opportunities.