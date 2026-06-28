Halfway Between Chattanooga And Atlanta Is Georgia's Town With Outdoor Fun And History

Embarking on a leisurely road trip between Atlanta and Chattanooga? You'll find plenty of interesting stops along the way. One of these is the small Gordon County town of Resaca, Georgia — population 1,146 as of 2026. The drive from Atlanta to Resaca on I-75 N takes around an hour and 10 minutes, depending on traffic, with Chattanooga another 40 minutes beyond Resaca.

For a tiny enclave, Resaca packs in a lot of interesting Confederate War history. For two days in May of 1864, Union Gen. William T. Sherman went head to head with Confederate Gen. Joseph E. Johnston in the Battle of Resaca. It was the first major confrontation in the Atlanta Campaign — the Union's quest to capture Atlanta — with over 5,500 casualties and no clear winner. But the Union would eventually triumph, capturing Atlanta later that same year.

Today, Resaca gives us a glimpse into this tragic moment in U.S. history. At the Resaca Confederate Cemetery and other sites around town, visitors can learn more about the campaign and remember the fallen soldiers. In a tranquil setting in the Georgia foothills along the Oostanaula River, Resaca also offers some lovely spots to stretch your legs and breathe fresh air in pristine nature.