Halfway Between Chattanooga And Atlanta Is Georgia's Town With Outdoor Fun And History
Embarking on a leisurely road trip between Atlanta and Chattanooga? You'll find plenty of interesting stops along the way. One of these is the small Gordon County town of Resaca, Georgia — population 1,146 as of 2026. The drive from Atlanta to Resaca on I-75 N takes around an hour and 10 minutes, depending on traffic, with Chattanooga another 40 minutes beyond Resaca.
For a tiny enclave, Resaca packs in a lot of interesting Confederate War history. For two days in May of 1864, Union Gen. William T. Sherman went head to head with Confederate Gen. Joseph E. Johnston in the Battle of Resaca. It was the first major confrontation in the Atlanta Campaign — the Union's quest to capture Atlanta — with over 5,500 casualties and no clear winner. But the Union would eventually triumph, capturing Atlanta later that same year.
Today, Resaca gives us a glimpse into this tragic moment in U.S. history. At the Resaca Confederate Cemetery and other sites around town, visitors can learn more about the campaign and remember the fallen soldiers. In a tranquil setting in the Georgia foothills along the Oostanaula River, Resaca also offers some lovely spots to stretch your legs and breathe fresh air in pristine nature.
U.S. history comes alive in Resaca
Immerse yourself in history at the Resaca Battlefield Historic Site, around 2 miles north of downtown. Wandering through the serene meadows, it's difficult to imagine that a violent confrontation took place here. But look no further than the nearby Resaca Confederate Cemetery — where 450 Confederate soldiers were laid to rest — for proof that blood was indeed shed in this battle. Every year, history comes alive in a historic reenactment of the Battle of Resaca This event — which also includes a cavalry competition, a period dance, and other activities — is held on the third weekend of May at Chitwood Farm on the historic battlefield.
A number of other important Confederate War sites are nestled in the forests around Resaca. One of these, Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park, is located in a historic mountain town near miles of scenic trails, for those who want to sneak in some hiking while learning more about the nation's history and the Atlanta Campaign. And there are more outdoor spots to explore.
Explore Resaca's nearby parks and nature
If you're continuing north to Chattanooga, Tennesee's "scenic city" with a flourishing arts scene, and need a hiking fix, check out Johns Mountain Wildlife Management Area, around 11 miles northwest of town. This park boasts beautiful mountain views and peaceful trails through the forest. One that visitors recommend is the roughly 2-mile Keown Falls Trail, which passes waterfalls and scenic overlooks.
Heading south to Atlanta instead? Stop in nearby Calhoun, an historic Georgia city known for its art, shops, and lovely parks. A fun, whimsical outdoor experience in Calhoun is the free folk-art oasis of the Rock Garden at the Calhoun Seventh-day Adventist Church, where more than 50 hand-sculpted miniature castles and other structures are on display. Calhoun is also a good place to stop for the night, as it's a bigger town (its population is around 20,000) with more accommodation options and restaurants than you'll find in Resaca.