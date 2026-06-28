'America's First Resort' Is A Coastal Rhode Island City With Nostalgic Charm And Beautiful Beaches

Rhode Island might be the smallest state in the Union, but it's big on natural beauty and nostalgic charm. This New England gem is just 48 miles long and 37 miles wide, yet it packs in roughly 400 miles of coastline. The elegant waterfront enclave of Newport is one of the Ocean State's premier destinations, occupying prime coastal real estate at the tip of Aquidneck Island. Newport has been a getaway for the elite since the 1800s, when American aristocrats transformed this seaside town into what became known as "America's First Resort." Bursting with Gilded Age mansions and a glittering harbor studded with yachts, Newport lures today's travelers with timeless charm and beautiful beaches.

Newport is uniquely nestled where the Atlantic Ocean meets Narragansett Bay, about 30 miles from the capital of Providence. The city's reputation as a haven for the wealthy predates the Civil War, when affluent Southern families began spending their summers here in the 1840s. These visitors built what they called summer "cottages" that were, in reality, ostentatious estates. Southern planter George Noble Jones was among the first, building Kingscote on Bellevue Avenue in 1839. The road would soon be filled with extravagant turn-of-the-century mansions commissioned by some of America's wealthiest families, including the Vanderbilts, Astors, and Berwinds. Newport eventually became synonymous with the American tradition of "summering," attracting generations of vacationers and cementing its place as one of the country's most iconic seaside destinations.

To drink in the splendor of Newport's collection of mansions along its dramatic coastline, drive the 10-mile Ocean Drive, or stroll the famous Cliff Walk, a waterside walkway fringed with historic estates.