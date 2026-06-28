'America's First Resort' Is A Coastal Rhode Island City With Nostalgic Charm And Beautiful Beaches
Rhode Island might be the smallest state in the Union, but it's big on natural beauty and nostalgic charm. This New England gem is just 48 miles long and 37 miles wide, yet it packs in roughly 400 miles of coastline. The elegant waterfront enclave of Newport is one of the Ocean State's premier destinations, occupying prime coastal real estate at the tip of Aquidneck Island. Newport has been a getaway for the elite since the 1800s, when American aristocrats transformed this seaside town into what became known as "America's First Resort." Bursting with Gilded Age mansions and a glittering harbor studded with yachts, Newport lures today's travelers with timeless charm and beautiful beaches.
Newport is uniquely nestled where the Atlantic Ocean meets Narragansett Bay, about 30 miles from the capital of Providence. The city's reputation as a haven for the wealthy predates the Civil War, when affluent Southern families began spending their summers here in the 1840s. These visitors built what they called summer "cottages" that were, in reality, ostentatious estates. Southern planter George Noble Jones was among the first, building Kingscote on Bellevue Avenue in 1839. The road would soon be filled with extravagant turn-of-the-century mansions commissioned by some of America's wealthiest families, including the Vanderbilts, Astors, and Berwinds. Newport eventually became synonymous with the American tradition of "summering," attracting generations of vacationers and cementing its place as one of the country's most iconic seaside destinations.
To drink in the splendor of Newport's collection of mansions along its dramatic coastline, drive the 10-mile Ocean Drive, or stroll the famous Cliff Walk, a waterside walkway fringed with historic estates.
Journey back in time to Newport's historic waterfront and nostalgic Newport estates
Newport's charming Thames Street, one of its oldest thoroughfares dating back to 1654, is steeped in rich colonial history. Roam the cobblestones of this 1.5-mile street down by the waterfront, where contemporary eateries, bars, and boutiques mingle with historic properties, like the 19th-century Italianate-Victorian Thames Street Guest House, and Samuel Whitehorne House, a Federal-style mansion completed in 1811. From Thames Street, explore the string of historic wharves lining Newport's sparkling harbor. Don't miss Bannister's Wharf, where you can enjoy classic New England seafood at the iconic restaurant, Clarke Cooke House.
According to the Mansions of the Gilded Age Facebook group, The Breakers, Marble House, The Elms, and Rosecliff are the most unmissable of Newport's grand estates. The most famous is The Breakers, a 70-room, 140,000-square-foot mansion. Along with Marble House, an estate dripping in 500,000 cubic feet of — you've guessed it — marble, both belonged to scions of the Vanderbilt family. The two mansions are perched atop cliffs overlooking the Atlantic and showcase lavish European-inspired architecture spanning the Renaissance to Beaux-Arts. No less impressive are The Elms, coal magnate Edward Julius Berwind's stateside version of Château d'Asnières near Paris, and Rosecliff, modeled after the Grand Trianon on the grounds of Versailles. Rosecliff is also the setting for the ultimate Gilded Age tale, the 1974 film adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald's novel "The Great Gatsby."
Whispers of the JFK days of "Camelot" are found at Hammersmith Farm, the childhood summer home of Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy Onassis and the site of her wedding reception following her marriage to then-Senator John F. Kennedy. While not open to the public, you can see the coastal estate by boat from the water or parts of Fort Adams State Park.
Take a dip at these gorgeous Rhode Island beaches
Newport is home to several beautiful beaches, and Easton's Beach is the city's largest public beach. This family-friendly expanse, also called First Beach and Newport Beach by locals, extends about three-quarters of a mile and is one of Newport's top spots for chilling out under the sun. Surfing and boogie boarding in the gentle waves are popular beach activities, while wheelchair-accessible restrooms, showers, loungers for rent, and a snack shack serving up lobster rolls await back on the sand. Easton's Beach also marks the start of Cliff Walk, the breathtaking beach trail straddling Newport's coastline.
Another family favorite is Gooseberry Beach, a scenic, serene escape tucked away in a cove off Ocean Drive, known for its tranquil waters and powdery sand. The public can fill up quickly, especially during the summer, so arriving early is a good idea. Amenities include a snack bar, showers, restrooms, and loungers and umbrellas to rent. It's also just a seven-minute drive from this wildly serene coastal Rhode Island state park, so give yourself enough time to experience both.
Kings Beach, close to Ocean Drive, is a hidden gem for beachgoers who don't mind more of a rustic experience. While it lacks the amenities found at Newport's larger beaches, the lure of this cove is that it's a superior spot for diving. Keep your eyes peeled for an array of sea creatures, including sea stars, flounder, black bass, and Jonah crabs. Newport is a 35-minute drive from Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport (PVD) in Warwick, New England's fastest-growing hub with affordable parking and nice amenities.