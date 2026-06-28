Between Madison And Green Bay Is Wisconsin's Charming Village With Scenic Parks, Fun Shops, And Local Eats

In east central Wisconsin, just south from Green Bay, sits the growing region known as the Fox Cities. It's a cluster of 19 communities built on the shores of Lake Winnebago and along the banks of the Fox River, which meanders northeast until it empties into Lake Michigan at Green Bay. The village of Kimberly is a quintessential part of the area, striking a balance between small-town feels and the amenities of the wider metropolitan region. Quaint local shops, a large number of beloved restaurants, and abundant riverside spaces for relaxing afternoons in the sun give the village character.

Kimberly is just under two hours northeast of Madison and half an hour from Green Bay. It's a small town of under 8,000 residents, but its proximity to Wisconsin's larger cities — and being located in the heart of the greater Appleton area — means there are cultural options and big city vibes a short drive away. As a destination in its own right, Kimberly offers a quieter stay for those traveling through east central Wisconsin.

Visitors can walk downtown, grab a coffee before popping into shops, stop at any highly-rated local restaurant for lunch, and even wander to a beautiful riverside park to take a kayak onto the Fox River for the afternoon. Finding accommodation in the area is easy, as Kimberly has a few national chain hotels. Whether looking for a Wisconsin escape with riverfront beauty and quality eats, or visiting the nearby cities while jonesing for small-town energy, the village of Kimberly is definitely worth checking out.