Between Madison And Green Bay Is Wisconsin's Charming Village With Scenic Parks, Fun Shops, And Local Eats
In east central Wisconsin, just south from Green Bay, sits the growing region known as the Fox Cities. It's a cluster of 19 communities built on the shores of Lake Winnebago and along the banks of the Fox River, which meanders northeast until it empties into Lake Michigan at Green Bay. The village of Kimberly is a quintessential part of the area, striking a balance between small-town feels and the amenities of the wider metropolitan region. Quaint local shops, a large number of beloved restaurants, and abundant riverside spaces for relaxing afternoons in the sun give the village character.
Kimberly is just under two hours northeast of Madison and half an hour from Green Bay. It's a small town of under 8,000 residents, but its proximity to Wisconsin's larger cities — and being located in the heart of the greater Appleton area — means there are cultural options and big city vibes a short drive away. As a destination in its own right, Kimberly offers a quieter stay for those traveling through east central Wisconsin.
Visitors can walk downtown, grab a coffee before popping into shops, stop at any highly-rated local restaurant for lunch, and even wander to a beautiful riverside park to take a kayak onto the Fox River for the afternoon. Finding accommodation in the area is easy, as Kimberly has a few national chain hotels. Whether looking for a Wisconsin escape with riverfront beauty and quality eats, or visiting the nearby cities while jonesing for small-town energy, the village of Kimberly is definitely worth checking out.
Shopping and eating in Kimberly, Wisconsin
The Kimberly dining scene features a substantial number of beloved local spots with hundreds of reviews each on Google. From your morning coffee to a sit-down dinner or late-night bite, visitors can ignore nationwide chains in favor of local flavor. The Il Bar Coffeehouse & Bistro is a solid start for coffee and a pastry, while a takeaway latte via drive-thru or breakfast burrito can be found at the trendy Wildfire Coffeehouse. For classic diner breakfast fare, Chefo's Pancake House is open until 2 p.m. (3 p.m. on Sundays).
In the afternoon, there are a wide variety of options. Butch's Pizza holds the top spot in town on TripAdvisor and has, what one reviewer called, "an atmosphere that is straight out of the 1970s." Peters' Boyz Texas BBQ is a local favorite that is open four days a week, routinely sells out of certain selections, and boasts an impressive 4.9 rating with over 800 reviews. Another establishment that harkens back to a different era is Marty's Place, a supper club with lobster, prime rib, and nostalgic ambiance — although reviews say it might be difficult to snag a table.
The Appleton area is also known for shopping, with the Fox River Mall receiving millions of visitors a year. The retail hub is a quick 20 minutes from Kimberly, but downtown have a few fun shops of its own. Antique Up is a unique stop, offering antiques, as well as a selection of vintage finds, decor, refurbished furniture, and a clothing section called Boutique Up. More curated attire can be found at the Wild Bloom Boutique.
Scenic parks and outdoor fun on the Fox River
The Fox River Valley is famous for having a slew of charming small towns with outdoor recreation, and the village of Kimberly fits that description well. There are multiple green spaces scattered throughout the center of the village, like Memorial Park, with its walking paths around a pond, or the nearby Treaty Park, which is another large space with a playground for the kids. On the west end of town, Verhagen Park and its pickleball courts are perfect for a warm-weather competitive afternoon.
But when it comes to parks in Kimberly, Sunset Park is the most developed and one of the largest in the area. Sitting right along the Fox River, Sunset Park has a bit of everything. There are an article's worth of amenities, like picnic shelters, sports fields, walking trails, cornhole boards, a playground, and even an amphitheater offering free summertime music. On top of that, the Sunset Beach Swimming Facility is there for cooling off on hot days. The location next to the Fox River also means there are fishing areas and kayak rentals with a launch, so you can set off and cruise the shore.
For a more structured water adventure, the Fox River Kayaking Company offers guided tours throughout the Fox River metro area. The company's Little Chute Locks Paddle excursion runs along the riverside parks of the neighboring villages, through a series of locks, and then past Sunset Park in Kimberly. The nearby town of Menasha is a lakeside gem with beaches, boating, and a vibrant downtown for those looking for more Wisconsin small-town action, while vino connoisseurs should check out the Fox River Valley's under-the-radar wine trail that offers diverse local sips.