Forget Grand Prismatic Spring — Visit Yellowstone's Famous Hot Spring Before Its Unique Color Is Gone For Good

One of the most iconic hydrothermal destinations in Yellowstone National Park is Grand Prismatic Spring. This vibrant hot spring features practically every color of the rainbow and spans 200 to 330 feet in diameter, making it the largest hot spring in the park. Despite the size, parking here can be difficult during peak hours, and it's far from the only colorful hot spring worth visiting.

If you'd rather avoid the crowds at Grand Prismatic Spring, head to the wooden boardwalks around the Old Faithful geyser. These walking paths showcase many of Yellowstone's hydrothermal features, including the fan-favorite Morning Glory Pool. Several hot springs along the routes display various shades of blue, such as Sapphire Pool and Crested Pool. Morning Glory Pool, however, stands apart. As the spring deepens toward the center, its hues shift from orange and yellow to bright green. It remains one of Yellowstone's most striking thermal features, but decades of human activity have brought adverse effects to its appearance. The spring was once bright blue, similar to the morning glory flower that inspired its name. Today, park interpretive signs refer to it as "Fading Glory," a reference to the gradual loss of its original color.