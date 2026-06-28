This Scenic Wildlife Refuge In Maine Is An East Coast Gem With Wetland Trails, Paddling, And Peaceful Vibes

One of the best ways to explore Hirundo is to go for a walk or hike through its wetlands. The refuge has more than seven miles of trails, including the short and visitor-friendly Trail of the Senses. Wide and hard-packed, with guide ropes along its entire length, the ADA-compliant universal access trail was designed for use by elderly visitors and those with limited mobility.

Travelers up for a longer hike can combine the universal access trail with other paths. Try the Trail of the Senses, Pushaw, and Pond Loop, an easy 1.7-mile route that leads along Pushaw and Dead Streams and along the lakeshore, providing opportunities to spot moose, bears, and bald eagles, especially since there aren't many people around. Indeed, the park's peaceful atmosphere is one of its key assets. "A lovely space to walk and think," said one visitor on Google Reviews.

Due to the wetland environment, the park's trails can get muddy or slippery, depending on the season, but past hikers say it's worth it for the peaceful atmosphere and scenic views. "Not very busy," said one visitor on AllTrails. "Nice to have trails to ourselves." Another hiker added, "beautiful scenery!" She noted that in winter, the trail is "snowy but well packed by other hikers."