This Scenic Wildlife Refuge In Maine Is An East Coast Gem With Wetland Trails, Paddling, And Peaceful Vibes
Many travelers make the journey to Maine to see the postcard-worthy scenery at Acadia National Park, but just about 1.5 hours away is another gem: Hirundo Wildlife Refuge. With wetland trails, paddling, and peaceful vibes, it's a scenic escape to enjoy in all four seasons.
Locally referred to simply as "Hirundo," the 2,460-acre refuge is located just outside of Old Town and about a 20-minute drive from Bangor, a charming but lesser-known small city which serves as a convenient base for exploring the region's beautiful outdoor landscapes. The sprawling nature preserve comprises mixed hardwood and evergreen forest, expansive wetlands and swamps, and two streams, and a lake known as Lac D'Or, all of which serve as natural habitats for wildlife. Visitors regularly spot deer, moose, muskrat, otters, mink, black bears, red foxes, and birds including scarlet tanagers, barred owls, pileated woodpeckers, wood ducks, bald eagles, great blue heron, and more.
Discover the quiet trails of Hirundo Wildlife Refuge
One of the best ways to explore Hirundo is to go for a walk or hike through its wetlands. The refuge has more than seven miles of trails, including the short and visitor-friendly Trail of the Senses. Wide and hard-packed, with guide ropes along its entire length, the ADA-compliant universal access trail was designed for use by elderly visitors and those with limited mobility.
Travelers up for a longer hike can combine the universal access trail with other paths. Try the Trail of the Senses, Pushaw, and Pond Loop, an easy 1.7-mile route that leads along Pushaw and Dead Streams and along the lakeshore, providing opportunities to spot moose, bears, and bald eagles, especially since there aren't many people around. Indeed, the park's peaceful atmosphere is one of its key assets. "A lovely space to walk and think," said one visitor on Google Reviews.
Due to the wetland environment, the park's trails can get muddy or slippery, depending on the season, but past hikers say it's worth it for the peaceful atmosphere and scenic views. "Not very busy," said one visitor on AllTrails. "Nice to have trails to ourselves." Another hiker added, "beautiful scenery!" She noted that in winter, the trail is "snowy but well packed by other hikers."
Paddle in peace at a lesser-known nature reserve
Canoeing and kayaking are also popular activities in the Hirundo wildlife refuge. Hirundo offers free equipment on summer Saturdays (advance reservation required) and rents boats for $10 per hour on other days. From the boat launch near the visitor center (located at Gate 3), paddlers can push out onto the Pushaw Stream, then navigate north onto the nearby Dead Stream, taking in views of lush silver maples and flood plains along the way. It takes about an hour to get to the turnaround point on the northern end of the park.
Alternatively, head south along Pushaw Stream to the turnaround point at Pushaw Dam, passing natural habitats for wood ducks, beavers, and turtles while paddling through the park's scenic forest. The loop from the boat launch to the dam and back again takes about three hours to complete. Consult Hirundo's water route map for more details.
Hirundo Wildlife Refuge is open daily from dawn to dusk and is free to access, though donations are encouraged. Visitors will find lodging and dining options in nearby Bangor or Old Town, the closest town, which offers its own river views, lake fun, and wetland trails.