Sandwiched Between San Francisco And Sacramento Is California's City With A Walkable Downtown And Outdoor Fun
Hundreds of millions of travelers visit California every year, and while the state truly is a treasure trove of vibrant cities, coastal attractions, and state parks, those looking for a quiet getaway have to get a bit creative with their choice of destination. Because big hotspots like Los Angeles, San Diego, and San Francisco are so busy, it might be worth considering one of the state's smaller, lesser-known neighbors for your next trip, and Suisun City might be the perfect candidate. Found in Solano County, this is a spot that keeps you close to some major hubs while also promising a charming, walkable downtown and the type of outdoor recreation that's hard to find in metropolises.
Suisun City is also home to a scenic waterfront and a warm, tight-knit community. The former even serves as the local heart, and it's a pedestrian-friendly area filled with shops and picturesque restaurants. Those who prefer more nature-focused attractions can spend some time exploring the Suisun Marsh area instead, where you'll get plenty of hiking, kayaking, boating, and fishing opportunities. More into land-based recreation? The area is home to an impressive selection of parks you can explore.
Suisun City is located nearly equidistant to San Francisco and Sacramento, about an hour away from each. Thanks to its proximity to these Californian hubs, the city is remarkably well-connected. While driving gives you some extra flexibility, public transportation options are available, too. Knowing that can come especially handy for those planning to fly into Sacramento International Airport, the nearest major entryway, located less than 50 miles northeast.
Exploring Suisun City's walkable downtown with shops and waterfront restaurants
California is not only full of coastal gems and mountain hideaways, but despite its driver-centric culture, it also has many walkable cities, and Suisun City is no exception. Its small but charming downtown, in particular, is centered around the waterfront and is hailed as a neighborhood where you can stroll from a local restaurant to a mom-and-pop shop. Shoppers can browse through Waterfront Comics, a comic book store praised for its friendly staff, reasonable prices, and great selection of back issues. For a traditional and well-rounded shopping experience, you can head to Marina Center, a shopping mall located just a little over half a mile from Waterfront Comics. It features an array of eateries — including a brewery and an Asian market – a bingo hall, a beauty salon, and more, all while maintaining a peaceful and clean atmosphere, according to one Google reviewer.
For foodies, Babs Delta Diner is a popular waterfront restaurant less than a 5-minute walk from Waterfront Comics. Its menu includes beloved classics like omelets, biscuits and gravy, plus hot and cold sandwiches. The corned beef hash comes highly recommended, too, and patrons compliment the outdoor seating area. Athenian Grill is right next door, and this time, you get authentic Greek food with a Suisun Slough backdrop. They serve dolmades, spanakopita, gyros, and a housemade baklava for dessert. The portions are generous, and the service is often complimented. If you're looking for a change of scenery but don't want to take on an hours-long drive, Fairfield makes for an excellent day trip destination. Located less than two miles north of Suisun City, this is a serene base to avoid crowds right by the world-famous Napa Valley.
Outdoor fun in Suisun City: marshlands and parks
Some might know California as the U.S. state with the most national forests that feels like a real-life postcard, and if you're coming to Suisun City, chances are you won't be disappointed by the natural landscape, either — though keep in mind that this is a waterfront hub. While there are some forests and green spaces that surround the city, its outdoorsy allure revolves mostly around its nearby water bodies, like the Suisun Marsh. Located a little over six miles out of town, this is the biggest contiguous estuarine marsh on the western side of the country, measuring over 80,000 acres. It features bays, sloughs, and land, and it's a popular spot for hikers and anglers. Hikers mainly focus on the Grizzly Island Trail, and anglers take advantage of all the seasonal ponds stocked with dozens of fish species. Other activities to enjoy here include birdwatching, kayaking, paddleboarding, and photography.
Rush Ranch, located closer to Suisun City (about four miles), is known for its historical buildings, abundant hiking opportunities, and stargazing. You'll also find some scenic overlooks and a clean picnic area. Less than a 10-minute drive from here is Heritage Park, a dog-friendly space with amenities like basketball courts and a baseball diamond. Lawler Falls Park is another highly reviewed spot known mainly for its pond and mini-waterfalls. Free street parking is abundant, and there are plenty of picnic tables, but be warned that there aren't any restrooms on-site. Want to experience a bigger city? If so, drive 40-something miles to Oakland, the diverse, buzzed-about foodie capital of America.