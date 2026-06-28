Sandwiched Between San Francisco And Sacramento Is California's City With A Walkable Downtown And Outdoor Fun

Hundreds of millions of travelers visit California every year, and while the state truly is a treasure trove of vibrant cities, coastal attractions, and state parks, those looking for a quiet getaway have to get a bit creative with their choice of destination. Because big hotspots like Los Angeles, San Diego, and San Francisco are so busy, it might be worth considering one of the state's smaller, lesser-known neighbors for your next trip, and Suisun City might be the perfect candidate. Found in Solano County, this is a spot that keeps you close to some major hubs while also promising a charming, walkable downtown and the type of outdoor recreation that's hard to find in metropolises.

Suisun City is also home to a scenic waterfront and a warm, tight-knit community. The former even serves as the local heart, and it's a pedestrian-friendly area filled with shops and picturesque restaurants. Those who prefer more nature-focused attractions can spend some time exploring the Suisun Marsh area instead, where you'll get plenty of hiking, kayaking, boating, and fishing opportunities. More into land-based recreation? The area is home to an impressive selection of parks you can explore.

Suisun City is located nearly equidistant to San Francisco and Sacramento, about an hour away from each. Thanks to its proximity to these Californian hubs, the city is remarkably well-connected. While driving gives you some extra flexibility, public transportation options are available, too. Knowing that can come especially handy for those planning to fly into Sacramento International Airport, the nearest major entryway, located less than 50 miles northeast.