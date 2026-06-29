Canada's Bustling Provincial Park Is A Birdwatching Hotspot With Ontario's Best Beaches

Whether you're a novice or pro at bird watching, Sandbanks Provincial Park is an exciting place to spot some magnificent feathered friends, and it rivals the best birdwatching destinations in the U.S. During the spring, experienced birders report spotting more than 100 species during a single day, so you are likely to see some fabulous animals. Some common species you might see include the dramatically-colored long tailed duck, the iridescent common grackle, and the blue jay with its stunning monochrome patterns. You'll need a keen eye to spot some of the rarer or more vulnerable birds, but some patience will be worth it if you get a glimpse at the stunning red breast of the redpoll, the mesmerizing eyes of the horned grebe, or the dazzling sunset colors of the Baltimore oriole.

In the summer months, you can take part in one of the park's discovery programs. Great for both kids and adults, you can take to one of six trails with a naturalist who will spot and teach you about the Sandbanks' flora, fauna, and ecology. You can also attend an educational slideshow that will get you excited for another day in nature.

If you'd rather go it alone, some past visitors have mentioned that the Sandbanks and Lake View Big Loop is a great hike for wildlife watching, with opportunities to watch the birds and butterflies. It's a moderate 4-mile loop. Alternatively, you can take a gentle paddle on kayaks or SUPs down the Outlet River, which connects the East Lake to Lake Ontario, to try and spot some water birds.