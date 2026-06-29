Canada's Bustling Provincial Park Is A Birdwatching Hotspot With Ontario's Best Beaches
The first thing that comes to mind when you think of Canada probably isn't beaches, but there's a provincial park in Ontario that might change that forever. Sandbanks Provincial Park is a 3,832-acre stretch of shore along Lake Ontario with access to two further lakes to the north. In the summer, it's a beautiful place to swim, kayak, canoe, hike, and camp. All year round, it's a great spot for birdwatching, but it particularly comes alive during spring and fall when the most species are on the move. There are hundreds of species to spot, including some rare and vulnerable birds, making it a great day out for birders and beach bums alike.
The nearest major transport hubs to the park are Toronto and Ottawa. Both are roughly a three-hour drive away. If you are in Kingston, it is just 1 hour, 20 minutes. It's possible to take a train from nearby Belleville, a scenic lakeside city with shops, trails, and healthy living, though the international flights and good transport connections from the bigger cities will be much more convenient for international travelers. Because Sandbanks is one of Ontario's most popular parks, it's worth preparing ahead of your travels to make sure you have a vehicle permit. Once you're there, however, you can relax at one of hundreds of camping spots, which offer a variety of amenities to suit your preferences.
Try your hand at birdwatching in Sandbanks Provincial Park
Whether you're a novice or pro at bird watching, Sandbanks Provincial Park is an exciting place to spot some magnificent feathered friends, and it rivals the best birdwatching destinations in the U.S. During the spring, experienced birders report spotting more than 100 species during a single day, so you are likely to see some fabulous animals. Some common species you might see include the dramatically-colored long tailed duck, the iridescent common grackle, and the blue jay with its stunning monochrome patterns. You'll need a keen eye to spot some of the rarer or more vulnerable birds, but some patience will be worth it if you get a glimpse at the stunning red breast of the redpoll, the mesmerizing eyes of the horned grebe, or the dazzling sunset colors of the Baltimore oriole.
In the summer months, you can take part in one of the park's discovery programs. Great for both kids and adults, you can take to one of six trails with a naturalist who will spot and teach you about the Sandbanks' flora, fauna, and ecology. You can also attend an educational slideshow that will get you excited for another day in nature.
If you'd rather go it alone, some past visitors have mentioned that the Sandbanks and Lake View Big Loop is a great hike for wildlife watching, with opportunities to watch the birds and butterflies. It's a moderate 4-mile loop. Alternatively, you can take a gentle paddle on kayaks or SUPs down the Outlet River, which connects the East Lake to Lake Ontario, to try and spot some water birds.
Soak up the sun on Sandbanks' beaches
There are three beloved beaches in Sandbanks Provincial Park, with golden sands and calm, fresh waters. According to some visitors, they are among the best in Canada. Dunes Beach, which is in the west of the park, is especially highly regarded, appearing on a number of websites that discuss Canada's most stunning beaches, including a Lonely Planet guide and a Reddit discussion. This beach stands out amongst others in the areas for its wild quality. Reportedly quieter than the park's other two beaches, its rolling hills of sand are great to scramble up and over for views of Lake Ontario. It is possible to swim at Dunes Beach, but the park website warns that the entry into the water is steep, so swimmers should exercise caution.
The other two beaches, Outlet Beach and Lakeshore Beach, are more suitable for families, with gentle inclines into the water. Outlet Beach is long and lined with trees, perfect for a lakefront wander, and Lakeshore Beach is popular with kite surfers, who like to take advantage of the higher winds. Each beach has different levels of amenities, so it's worth checking what you need before you pick your spot for the day.