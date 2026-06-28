California's Hilly Nature Preserve An Hour From San Francisco Has Trails, Redwood Views, And Mountain Scenery

San Francisco is well positioned for taking a break in pristine nature. Considering it's one of the world's tech capitals, the City by the Bay still offers plenty of nature escapes for anyone craving a detox from technology or even humanity. If you enjoy hiking, biking, or horseback riding across hilly terrain with ocean and mountain vistas, fields of wildflowers, and dense woodland, Long Ridge Open Space Preserve might be worth your attention.

The 2,035-acre preserve is one hour from downtown San Francisco, providing an accessible oasis for locals and visitors with a car (no commuting here, unfortunately). It's part of the Midpeninsula Regional Open Space initiative, which protects over 70,000 acres of open space in the Santa Cruz Mountains between San Francisco, San Mateo, and the South Bay. You get a clear sense of this mountain range's undulating character from the hilly countryside and mountain views within Long Ridge. While this means more uphill sections, you also get the beauty of wildflower-strewn hillsides during springtime. Walking along the tops of these hills, you can also often look out across the mountains, valleys, and the distant Pacific Ocean.

The preserve consistently wins over visitors, with a 4.7-star rating on Google. "Long Ridge Open Space Preserve is one of our favorite weekend getaway locations. There are lots of trails which are very beautiful and can be visited any time of the year ... A must-visit place if you are looking for some peaceful time with nature," one repeat visitor wrote in a Google review. Regardless of whether visitors choose to hike, bike, or ride on horseback here, the scenery seems to always deliver what they need.