Nestled Between Grand Rapids And Kalamazoo Is Michigan's Pristine Lake With A Local Eatery, Fishing, And Boating
While the exact number is up for debate, one thing is certain: Michigan is home to thousands of lakes. For visitors heading to the Great Lakes State, this means that you can look beyond Lakes Superior, Michigan, Huron, and Erie, and — if you're seeking a vacation destination off the beaten track — make your way to one of many that are smaller but no less charming.
One such option is Green Lake, which at 309 acres of clear water is a hub for watersports and a variety of activities. With ample fishing and boating opportunities, plus a delectable pizzeria nearby, a trip to Green Lake is ideal for families, outdoor enthusiasts, or anyone eager to unwind in a scenic setting.
Green Lake is just a 20-minute drive from Grand Rapids and 40 minutes from Kalamazoo, making it easily accessible from either city as a weekend trip away from urban life or a fun summertime day trip. If you're arriving from further afield, you'll want to fly into Grand Rapids' Gerald R. Ford International Airport, which is 20 minutes from Green Lake. So pack up your swimsuit and sunblock (don't forget about the simple rule that ensures your sunscreen is actually protecting your face and neck) and hit the road.
Grab a table at Maria's Pizza
Fuel up and wind down with a meal from Maria's Pizza, which has both indoor and outdoor patio seating, after an active, sunny day on the lake. Situated across 145th Street from the lake in Caledonia, Michigan, and open daily, Maria's serves up a wide range of tasty options for both food and drink.
As the name suggests, pizza is the name of the game here — and it's hand-tossed and topped with house-made sauce. But rest assured that if you're not feeling like a slice of pie, the robust menu contains myriad other options, including pastas, soups, salads, appetizers like mozzarella sticks and bruschetta, baskets of chicken fingers or fried shrimp, and even a handful of Mexican dishes. And you won't want to overlook Maria's beverage menu, either: it includes a selection of wines and beers, many of them local.
Keep an eye out for dishes featuring the house "Maria's" sauce, which many diners recommend: one repeat visitor goes so far as to say on Tripadvisor they once drove "22 hours for this sauce," adding that (while a much shorter drive) it's worth the trip from Grand Rapids just for it, too. Just know before you go that this sauce, as a Sicilian-style tomato sauce, is sweeter than what some diners may expect, and might not be to everyone's taste.
Go fishing or boating on Green Lake
Green Lake is known for its good fishing conditions, with ample largemouth bass, rock bass, and bluegill swimming in its waters. Visitors describe it on Fishbrain as a well-stocked, clean lake full of "hidden gems," and recommend taking a boat out in order to achieve maximum success here. Before you visit, though, be aware that you'll need to obtain a Michigan fishing license, which you can acquire online, in order to fish here.
When it comes to fishing as well as boating in general, the Green Lake Public Boat Launch is your best bet for launching your vessel. Whether you're planning to go paddling or take a motorboat out for a spin on this pristinely clear lake, this access point is the spot from which to do it. On a sunny summer day, pack up some snacks and drinks in this lake-dayy-essential Sam's Club waterproof cooler and bring it with you onto your boat — just don't spoil your appetite for a hearty meal at Maria's once you anchor down back at shore.
Know before you go: Visitors on Google note that while the Green Lake Public Boat Launch site features an "efficient" layout, it does get crowded here, with a small parking area and only one dock. You might want to arrive early to avoid waiting around for parking and for your turn to launch. Once you're on the water, be sure to follow Green Lake rules and navigate counterclockwise around the lake. If you've caught the fishing bug after your time at Green Lake, you can always continue your Michigan adventures with a trip to Morrison Lake, a pretty lake with fishing nestled between Grand Rapids and Lansing.