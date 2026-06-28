Nestled Between Grand Rapids And Kalamazoo Is Michigan's Pristine Lake With A Local Eatery, Fishing, And Boating

While the exact number is up for debate, one thing is certain: Michigan is home to thousands of lakes. For visitors heading to the Great Lakes State, this means that you can look beyond Lakes Superior, Michigan, Huron, and Erie, and — if you're seeking a vacation destination off the beaten track — make your way to one of many that are smaller but no less charming.

One such option is Green Lake, which at 309 acres of clear water is a hub for watersports and a variety of activities. With ample fishing and boating opportunities, plus a delectable pizzeria nearby, a trip to Green Lake is ideal for families, outdoor enthusiasts, or anyone eager to unwind in a scenic setting.

Green Lake is just a 20-minute drive from Grand Rapids and 40 minutes from Kalamazoo, making it easily accessible from either city as a weekend trip away from urban life or a fun summertime day trip. If you're arriving from further afield, you'll want to fly into Grand Rapids' Gerald R. Ford International Airport, which is 20 minutes from Green Lake. So pack up your swimsuit and sunblock (don't forget about the simple rule that ensures your sunscreen is actually protecting your face and neck) and hit the road.