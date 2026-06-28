This High-Elevation Trail In Utah Is A Rigorous But Rewarding Hike With Gorgeous Mountain Scenery And Wildlife

The Uinta Highline Trail (UHT) — pronounced "you-IN-tuh" – is a roughly 100-mile trek through dramatic terrain in Utah's high country. The trail is steep and rugged: You'll gain over 18,000 feet of altitude climbing eight mountain passes, with sometimes brutal descents. But those climbs are rewarded with staggeringly beautiful vistas. You'll see glowing gold mountainsides at sunset, kaleidoscopic meadows of wildflowers, and turquoise alpine lakes set like jewels into red rock basins. "The Uinta Highline put me in jaw-dropping awe more times than I can count," blogger Erik Barrus, who spent seven days on the trail, wrote on Timber & Fins.

The Uinta Highlands are Utah's highest mountain range, full of beautiful lakes and dinosaur fossils. On a week-long trek, you're almost guaranteed to see an abundance of wildlife. Depending on your luck, you may encounter mule deer, otters, big horn sheep, coyotes, and black bears, as well as elk, and moose. Just keep a safe distance. Wolverine and Lynx are around, too, although you're less likely to see these shy predators.

The trail is typically undertaken as a seven-day backpacking adventure, which has you averaging 12 miles per day, although it can be done in as little as four or as many as ten. If you're an experienced backpacker coming from sea level and are used to banging out double-digit trail miles, 12 miles per day may sound like a slack pace, but with the majority of this trail being above 10,000 feet, the lack of oxygen at altitude will sap your energy, no matter how fit you are. Challenging terrain will also slow you down: When you aren't climbing or descending, you'll be picking your way through boulder fields, or navigating wide-open, windswept tundras.