10 Secret Historic State Parks Tourists Often Miss When Visiting California

California is a place of immense natural beauty. From the towering sequoias at Calaveras Big Trees State Park to the superblooms at Anza-Borrego Desert State Park, California's 280 state parks attract over 68 million visitors per year. While popular spots like Sonoma Coast State Park receive the lion's share of day-use and overnight guests, many of the state's designated historical parks remain undiscovered and firmly off the tourist trail.

A total of 52 historic properties tell the story of California and its people, from the Spanish missionaries of the 1700s to Chinese prospectors and the indigenous communities who lived here first. These parks allow visitors to see California's history with their own eyes, and "help to preserve much of this diverse heritage, educate the public, and make the state's past accessible," per California State Parks.

To discover hidden gems within the California State Parks system, we analyzed the most recent California State Park System Statistical Report, focusing on the least visited state parks. However, because even the most recent data is from the 2022-23 fiscal year, we also relied on firsthand accounts from visitors on Google Reviews, Reddit, and other travel forums.