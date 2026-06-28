This Former Limestone Quarry Is Now Canada's Underrated Park With Unique Spheres And Scenic Views

In 1988, "The Man Who Planted Trees" won best animated short at the Oscars. Frédéric Back spent six years working on the film as the director and animator, telling the story of the importance of planting trees. Back lived in Montreal for much of his adult life. Along with his film work, he was an environmental advocate. It's only fitting that his name was given to a Montreal park that transformed a landfill into an attractive green space. Parc Frédéric-Back (or Frédéric-Back Park) is a 133-acre park in the Saint-Michel Environmental Complex within the Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension neighborhood near the heart of Montreal. It has trails, picnic tables, expansive city and nature views, and wide open spaces. It's also dotted with reminders of the area's past in the form of white spheres.

When you're familiar with the history of Frédéric-Back Park, it makes this area even more impressive. The city of Montreal calls it the "most ambitious environmental rehabilitation project ever undertaken." The park was a limestone quarry in the 1950s, but by the 1960s, it began being used as a landfill. It was eventually taken over by the City of Montreal, and by the 1990s, plans were put in place to turn it into a park where residents could come and enjoy the outdoors. The first public areas opened in 2021, although the transformation was a long and arduous one. In 2017, one neighborhood resident told CBC: "I'm really happy that, finally, this humongous area is made into something very beautiful. And I'm sure that all my neighbors, including the whole of Montreal, will enjoy this area."