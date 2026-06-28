Montana's Underrated State Park Is A Riverfront Island With Fishing, Boating, And Birding
The state of Montana is epic in scale, and the moniker "Big Sky State" needs no further explanation for those who visit. Some of the nation's most spectacular locations are found here, such as Glacier National Park, with beauty so unmatched it's known as the crown of the continent. It's also home to some epic adventures, perhaps none more so than Lewis and Clark's journey to the Pacific Ocean. You can recreate a piece of that history by visiting Pirogue Island State Park, which was Captain William Clark's campsite on July 29, 1806 after the explorers split up during their return trip. You'll also find that, today, this lesser-known state park is an excellent spot for fishing, boating, and birding.
Pirogue Island State Park is located in Southeast Montana, 150 miles northeast of Billings and just north of Miles City. The 269-acre park, situated amid the flow of the Yellowstone River, is blanketed by cottonwood trees, green ash, and hundreds of other plant species. It's separated from the mainland by side channels, which may be dry in the hottest months, allowing you to walk across. However, when the side channels are flowing, it's not recommended to cross the waterway. Note that the park's parking area is also on the mainland.
Once you're in the park, you'll find 2.8 miles of hiking trails with some picnic tables and benches along the way. There are also vault toilets, grills, and fire rings, and pets are allowed. The park is day use only from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m and is open year-round, though mid-August to early April is best for channel crossing. The day use fee for non-residents in a vehicle is $8, while for Montana residents it's free if the $9 state parks fee has been paid with the vehicle registration.
Pirogue Island State Park has exceptional boating and fishing
It's possible that Pirogue Island State Park was destined to be popular with boaters. One type of boat used by Lewis and Clark on their expedition was the Pirogue, which is a French loanword describing a variety of canoe-like dugout. The island, once called Doeden Island, acquired its current name in 1982 when the State of Montana obtained the property.
The state park is an ideal starting point or destination when plying the waters of the lower Yellowstone River. This is also the only way to get to the island when water levels in the side channels are high. This section of the river is a hidden gem, serenely passing through Southeast Montana's rugged terrain with a better chance of spotting local wildlife than other boaters. The Yellowstone River is interesting unto itself and can be difficult to conceptualize. Not only is it the longest undammed river in the U.S. outside of Alaska, but it also flows generally northeast from its headwaters below Yellowstone National Park to its confluence with the Missouri River near Williston, North Dakota.
Another popular way to interact with the waters around Pirogue Island State Park is by casting a line and seeing what you can catch. Anglers can fish from shore or hand-launch a kayak or other small watercraft and pursue species such as smallmouth bass, sauger, walleye, and catfish. Fly fishing for brown and rainbow trout is also productive in certain seasons. If fishing is on your to-do list when visiting the park, check out one of Amazon's top-selling fishing rods, a portable and affordable must-have. Before hitting the water, be sure to check the seasonal regulations, and note that a Montana fishing license is required.
The park provides bird watching at its best
Montana is a fantastic state for bird watchers. Two of the four bird migration flyways in the United States cross over its borders: The Pacific Flyway is over the western portion of the state, while the Central Flyway encompasses most of the state. What this means for bird lovers is that Montana contains an abundance of species you'll have ample opportunity to observe. If birding is your thing, the best times to visit are during the fall and spring migrations — September to mid-October and late April to early June, respectively.
The cottonwood cover and riparian environment of Pirogue Island State Park make it a prime location to spot a wide variety of birds. Commonly seen species include bald eagles, passerines, and the belted kingfisher; during migration, you'll also have the chance to spot yellow warblers, sandhill cranes, and black-headed grosbeaks, among others. So grab your binoculars, notebook, and field guide, and see how many species you can check off your list during an enjoyable ramble around the park. If you're just getting into bird watching, make sure to get the lowdown on how to get the best view from land or sea with the very best binoculars.
Pirogue Island State Park is only about 6 miles from the town center of Miles City, so access to lodging, food, and supplies is convenient. Miles City is full of Western history as well, so you'll have plenty to fill your time while not at the state park. If you're flying in, the closest commercial airport is Billings Logan International Airport (BIL), which is 151 miles from the park and should take about 2 hours and 20 minutes to drive.