Montana's Underrated State Park Is A Riverfront Island With Fishing, Boating, And Birding

The state of Montana is epic in scale, and the moniker "Big Sky State" needs no further explanation for those who visit. Some of the nation's most spectacular locations are found here, such as Glacier National Park, with beauty so unmatched it's known as the crown of the continent. It's also home to some epic adventures, perhaps none more so than Lewis and Clark's journey to the Pacific Ocean. You can recreate a piece of that history by visiting Pirogue Island State Park, which was Captain William Clark's campsite on July 29, 1806 after the explorers split up during their return trip. You'll also find that, today, this lesser-known state park is an excellent spot for fishing, boating, and birding.

Pirogue Island State Park is located in Southeast Montana, 150 miles northeast of Billings and just north of Miles City. The 269-acre park, situated amid the flow of the Yellowstone River, is blanketed by cottonwood trees, green ash, and hundreds of other plant species. It's separated from the mainland by side channels, which may be dry in the hottest months, allowing you to walk across. However, when the side channels are flowing, it's not recommended to cross the waterway. Note that the park's parking area is also on the mainland.

Once you're in the park, you'll find 2.8 miles of hiking trails with some picnic tables and benches along the way. There are also vault toilets, grills, and fire rings, and pets are allowed. The park is day use only from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m and is open year-round, though mid-August to early April is best for channel crossing. The day use fee for non-residents in a vehicle is $8, while for Montana residents it's free if the $9 state parks fee has been paid with the vehicle registration.