Near The Ohio Border Between Dayton And Indianapolis Is A Charming Midwest City With A Scenic Waterfall
Situated along the state line separating Ohio and Indiana, Richmond is a historic city that has quietly emerged as a destination for regional travelers. The city and its surrounding county, Wayne, are best known for their numerous antique boutiques, earning the nickname "Antique Alley." But beyond the antique shops, you'll discover a city that's rich in culture and Midwestern charm.
Richmond sits over an hour from the state capital of Indianapolis and under an hour from Dayton International Airport along Interstate 70. The town was founded in 1806 by the Quakers, the first settlers of the region. Thanks to its location on the National Road and, later, Interstate 70, Richmond has long been a popular stop for people traveling in the Midwest, especially for those looking to collect antique charms. However, visitors have begun to flock to the region to explore its lesser-known music history and visit a distinct waterfall that ranks among Indiana's best.
Witness the thundering water at Thistlethwaite Falls
Nestled two miles north of downtown Richmond is a waterfall in the same tier as Indiana's tallest free-falling waterfall, Williamsport Falls: Thistlethwaite Falls. This 20-foot cascading waterfall lies near the southern edge of Springwood Park and was the creation of a dam that was used to channel the Whitewater River to power the mills adjacent to the water. Timothy Thistlethwaite, an 1800s industrialist, was the man responsible for redirecting and channeling the river. While the dam did its job in powering the mills, the blasting of bedrock also resulted in a waterfall that nature has further shaped over time.
The waterfall was later named after Thistlethwaite, and it has become one of Richmond's notable attractions. To reach the falls, you'll need to embark on a short nature hike, and once there, you'll see water going over the rocky limestone cliffs, crashing into the river below. While the original mills that created it are long gone, Thistlehwaite Falls now serves as a year-round recreational destination, a place where collectors search for ancient marine fossils, and kids come to engage in "creek stomping." The hike to the falls also serves as the gateway to the Cardinal Greenways, a 62-mile rail-trail path that stretches from Richmond to Muncie, the longest such trail in the state.
Richmond is a place filled with antiques and jazz
After exploring Thistlewhwaite Falls, it's just a short drive south to downtown Richmond. While it exudes Midwestern hospitality, downtown also serves as the starting point for the Antique Trail, which, according to Wayne County's tourism website, is the "most diverse antique shopping destination in the Midwest." Within Richmond itself is Larry's Antiques, featuring Victorian and Mission furniture, toys, old advertising signs, and more. However, the center of the Antique Trail is found in nearby Cambridge City, home to eight antique shops offering everything from vintage clothes to home decor.
Many visitors to Richmond are surprised to learn that the town played a key role in the creation of jazz and blues. Gennett Records, based at Richmond's Starr Piano Company, was the first label to work with Black artists. The Gennett Records Walk of Fame, located on South 1st Street at the old Starr Piano Factory building, is the perfect place to submerge into this moment in history. This memorial pays tribute to the artists who recorded with the label, from Duke Ellington to Louis Armstrong. Richmond's history is also on display at the town's museums, which range from the Model T Museum, showcasing antique cars from that era, to the Joseph Moore Museum on the campus of Earlham College, which focuses on natural history.
If you're looking to explore another friendly Indiana city with trails and festivals, consider a trip to Lebanon, a historic suburb with festivals, nature trails, and a famed distillery. Alternatively, if you want to have a unique beach vacation in the middle of the country, head to the shores of Indiana's most beautiful islands, where sun-drenched shores, lush wildlife, and Midwest magic await.