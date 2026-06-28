Near The Ohio Border Between Dayton And Indianapolis Is A Charming Midwest City With A Scenic Waterfall

Nestled two miles north of downtown Richmond is a waterfall in the same tier as Indiana's tallest free-falling waterfall, Williamsport Falls: Thistlethwaite Falls. This 20-foot cascading waterfall lies near the southern edge of Springwood Park and was the creation of a dam that was used to channel the Whitewater River to power the mills adjacent to the water. Timothy Thistlethwaite, an 1800s industrialist, was the man responsible for redirecting and channeling the river. While the dam did its job in powering the mills, the blasting of bedrock also resulted in a waterfall that nature has further shaped over time.

The waterfall was later named after Thistlethwaite, and it has become one of Richmond's notable attractions. To reach the falls, you'll need to embark on a short nature hike, and once there, you'll see water going over the rocky limestone cliffs, crashing into the river below. While the original mills that created it are long gone, Thistlehwaite Falls now serves as a year-round recreational destination, a place where collectors search for ancient marine fossils, and kids come to engage in "creek stomping." The hike to the falls also serves as the gateway to the Cardinal Greenways, a 62-mile rail-trail path that stretches from Richmond to Muncie, the longest such trail in the state.