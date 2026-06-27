Just Outside Cincinnati Is A Lovely Ohio Village With A Museum, Tasty Eats, And Midwestern Charm

When you're seeking a break from the urban scenery of Cincinnati, there are plenty of tranquil Ohio villages nearby for you to visit. One of them is Batavia in Clermont County, a place with fewer than 3,000 residents that's located less than a 30-minute drive away from the state's third largest city. Nestled within lush greenery, Batavia is situated along the East Fork Little Miami River and can trace its roots back to the 18th century. It boasts numerous 19th-century buildings (think Federal and Greek Revival-style) and other historic structures, such as the Brice Blair Home Site, the former house of anti-slavery church elder Brice Blair. You won't find big box grocery stores or many large retailers in Batavia, either. All these features work in tandem to offer a fine slice of Midwestern charm.

The village is also home to a relatively new attraction known as the Tri-State Warbird Museum, which opened in 2005. The museum, which spans over 22,000 square feet, houses an assortment of World War II-era planes. Exhibits there provide an in-depth look at how the war was fought in the skies by both America and its adversaries. Military vehicles and other interesting artifacts, such as wartime aerial cameras, are also on view.

"This has been the best experience ever of visiting such a museum," states one reviewer on Google, in part because "one can view spaces inside the aircraft unimpeded." Other users on the platform write that they appreciate how well-informed the staff is, a feature that's no doubt contributed to the museum's average rating of 4.8 stars following more than 250 reviews. As of this writing, the Tri-State Warbird Museum is only open on Wednesdays and Saturdays, with $7 admission for students and veterans and $12 admission for adults. Tickets can be purchased online at the Warbird Museum's website. According to the Tri-State Warbird Museum's FAQ page, it should take about an hour and a half to experience this attraction, so you'll likely have time to explore the nearby Georgetown, a timeless gem with presidential history.