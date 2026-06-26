This Is Where Miami Locals Go To Beat The Summer Heat

If I were to ask you to name the hottest U.S. state in terms of weather rather than magnetic appeal — though the city featured in this article scores highly for the latter as well — what would you say? Fasten your seat belts, because the answer might surprise you. The hottest state in the United States is Florida according to WorldAtlas, and that magnetic city is Miami. Miami, which saw one of 15 warmest Decembers on record in 2025, is also one of the warmest cities in the warmest state. Even the name of the city's NBA team, the Miami Heat, is apropos.

As someone who's called the Magic City home from the very day I was born, I know firsthand how mercilessly hot it can be in South Florida year-round. With the sun reaching the ground in Miami during an average of 70 percent of daylight hours, many residents and visitors are apt to take to the beach, pool, or zoo. But this certainly doesn't reflect the community at large. We indoorsy types have a knack for knowing just where to go to take refuge from the blistering heat and stay cool. Of course, it helps to pair air-conditioned comfort with something you enjoy doing.

A tropical monsoon climate like Miami's, which consists of hot, humid summers, isn't for everyone. But that doesn't mean you should dismiss the city as a place worth visiting or living in. Whether you're a museum hopper, mall maven, bibliophile, or sports fan, Miami offers ample leisure activities to suit every interest. Below are places I enjoy visiting in the summer when I want to evade the heat (and rain, for that matter) and also have a good time.