This Is Where Miami Locals Go To Beat The Summer Heat
If I were to ask you to name the hottest U.S. state in terms of weather rather than magnetic appeal — though the city featured in this article scores highly for the latter as well — what would you say? Fasten your seat belts, because the answer might surprise you. The hottest state in the United States is Florida according to WorldAtlas, and that magnetic city is Miami. Miami, which saw one of 15 warmest Decembers on record in 2025, is also one of the warmest cities in the warmest state. Even the name of the city's NBA team, the Miami Heat, is apropos.
As someone who's called the Magic City home from the very day I was born, I know firsthand how mercilessly hot it can be in South Florida year-round. With the sun reaching the ground in Miami during an average of 70 percent of daylight hours, many residents and visitors are apt to take to the beach, pool, or zoo. But this certainly doesn't reflect the community at large. We indoorsy types have a knack for knowing just where to go to take refuge from the blistering heat and stay cool. Of course, it helps to pair air-conditioned comfort with something you enjoy doing.
A tropical monsoon climate like Miami's, which consists of hot, humid summers, isn't for everyone. But that doesn't mean you should dismiss the city as a place worth visiting or living in. Whether you're a museum hopper, mall maven, bibliophile, or sports fan, Miami offers ample leisure activities to suit every interest. Below are places I enjoy visiting in the summer when I want to evade the heat (and rain, for that matter) and also have a good time.
LoanDepot Park
The hottest weather in the United States travelers should prepare for is found in Florida, which averaged over 72 degrees between June 2025 and May 2026. It's also home to quite a few professional sports teams, many of which play on traditionally-outdoor fields. I've been a fan of my hometown Miami Marlins since 1993, the professional baseball team's inaugural year. I attended two playoff games during the Marlins' 2003 run on their way to the franchise's second World Series championship. However, fans like me had to bake in the sun or risk getting soaked during downpours over the years at what was then a roofless Pro Player Stadium.
Finally, in 2012, the team got a state-of-the-art, climate-controlled ballpark with a retractable roof, situated in Miami's Little Havana neighborhood and currently named loanDepot Park. Not having sun in my eyes or sweat dripping down my cheeks has made for far more pleasant games since. I recommend that you select seats in left field so that you can take in sweeping skyline views. Adding to the experience are a slew of options for flavorful fare. Its 3o5 Menu is a play on the city's area code (305) and features a wide assortment of stadium eats.
I always make it a point to stop by the park's Bobblehead Museum. With more than 500 items, it's the single largest public and permanent display of bobbleheads in Major League Baseball. Affectionally dubbed the "Home of Béisbol" by the Latin community, the ballpark has also hosted the 2017 All-Star Game, two World Baseball Classics, college football matchups, concerts, and more.
Dolphin Mall
You'd be hard-pressed to find a local who's never been to Dolphin Mall. Set in the suburb of Sweetwater, about 5 miles west of Miami International Airport, the mall likely takes its name from the nearby Dolphin Expressway. Compared to other South Florida malls like Aventura Mall and Dadeland Mall, Dolphin's layout is easy to navigate. It's divided into three themed zones: The boulevard-style Ramblas, beach-inspired Playa, and fashion-forward Moda. The mall tends to get pretty crowded on Friday nights and weekends.
When it comes to the most touristy spots in Miami, Dolphin Mall certainly deserves mention. I've seen people rolling luggage around the premises, weaving past folks wearing jerseys with their native country's flag emblazoned on them. Come in comfortable shoes because this place is massive. As Miami Dade County's largest outlet collection, it encompasses over 1.4 million square feet with more than 240 retail stores, restaurants, movie theaters, and entertainment venues. There's something for everyone to do here — from avid shoppers to gamers and foodies — while escaping the sweltering temperatures. After sunset, once it's cooler outside, I recommend venturing to the open-air plaza for live music.
This place will always hold a special place in my heart, as my now-wife and I came here on our first movie date. These days, my daughter enjoys going to Kids Empire Miami, an indoor playground open daily. My mother-in-law loves to snag deals at stores like Marshalls and Ross, and my wife can't get enough of Auntie Anne's delicious pretzels. Given my competitive streak, I love duking it out at Bowlero, which offers 34 bowling lanes, laser tag, and billiards. For arcade games, I visit Dave & Buster's , where I rack up tickets that can be redeemed for prizes.
Books & Books
Miami probably won't win the title for the city with the most independent bookshops anytime soon, especially not ones approaching the scale of Powell's City of Books in Portland, Oregon — the largest independent bookstore in the world. But at least we bibliophiles can take comfort in the fact that Books & Books, a locally-owned bookshop established in 1982 that has expanded to five South Florida locations, shows no signs of slowing down.
The original location in Coral Gables is the one I visit most often, followed by the store in Coconut Grove. The former has an attached café that's open Monday through Saturday until 11 p.m. and Sunday until 10 p.m. I tend to order the cheesy egg wrap or bagel and cream cheese for breakfast (served until 1 p.m. daily) and the chicken fajita wrap if stopping by for lunch. No matter the time of day, a delicious latte pairs perfectly with a good tome here, whether alfresco in the open-air courtyard — which I don't recommend on hot summer days — or in a cozy, air-conditioned indoor space surrounded by books.
Books & Books hosts more than 400 events per year, including author talks, book signings, panel discussions, and trivia nights. My wife and I have attended a few talks centered around topics of interest like history and psychology. Each time we visit, we come away with at least one new book and reading-themed merchandise ranging from t-shirts to pins. It's refreshing to know that independent bookshops like Books & Books have not become a relic in the age of Amazon. If you're partial to the big chains, there are also several Barnes & Noble stores in South Florida that are chock-full of great reads, calendars, toys for children, and other items.
Museum of Miami
Uncomfortable temperatures are not conductive to learning and engagement. That's why it's a good thing that the Museum of Miami (formerly HistoryMiami) boasts air conditioning in addition to a collection that spans more than 40,000 artifacts, 2 million images, and over 10,000 years of South Florida history. Founded in 1940, the Smithsonian Affiliate is one of the area's oldest continuously operating cultural institutions.
I love bringing my wife and daughter here throughout the year — yes, air conditioning comes in handy even in the winter due to our unusually mild winters, as noted earlier — because there's always something new for us to learn. Plus, my toddler very quickly becomes an eager fan of any immersive exhibit you put in front of her. From city tours to talks and field trips, there are myriad offerings to keep people of all ages engaged.
Given how Miami is increasingly seen as a front-runner in the push toward becoming America's first walkable 15-minute city, it's easy to see the downtown area as a focus of that shift. One of the best things about the Museum of Miami, which forms part of the Miami-Dade Cultural Center in downtown Miami, is its relative accessibility. Within the same plaza, just a short stroll away, is the main branch of the Miami-Dade Public Library system, which my daughter loves wandering through. Also within walking distance is the Government Center Station – a major transit hub for bus lines, the Metrorail, and the Metromover – as well as Bayside Marketplace and the shops along Flagler Street. The Kaseya Center, where the Miami Heat play, and the Adrienne Arsht Center are a bit farther north but can be reached via a short Metromover or car ride.