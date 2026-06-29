Michigan's '20 Lakes In 20 Minutes' City Is A Retirement Gem With A Quaint Downtown And Outdoor Fun
When someone utters "Michigan" and "lakes" in the same sentence, it's easy to assume they're talking about one of the Great Lakes surrounding the Mitten State. But right in the heart of Michigan's Lower Peninsula is a city known for a different set of lakes. Harrison, Michigan, is nicknamed the city of "20 Lakes in 20 Minutes" for the numerous lakes surrounding it. Clare County, where Harrison is located, counts 18 lakes within its borders, though some are on private property. Add a few other lakes just outside the county, and the "20 lakes in 20 minutes" slogan holds up, giving boaters and anglers plenty of options.
Beyond its lakes, Harrison offers more opportunities for outdoor fun, from golf courses to parks and campgrounds. Between time spent on the water or golfing on the greens, visitors and residents can also stroll the small downtown area, where you'll find local gems, including coffeehouses, restaurants, and shops.
Best of all, Harrison is an inviting and affordable retirement city where you can see all four seasons. Seniors who enjoy a mix of relaxation and adventure — and don't mind snowy winters — may find it to be an appealing place to spend their golden years. In fact, according to Niche, about 29% of Harrison residents are aged 65 or older, so retirees are in good company.
Lakes and golfing in Harrison, Michigan
If you're considering retiring in Florida, you might want to consider the lake views of Michigan instead. With so many lakes in and around Harrison, lovers of water sports and gorgeous scenery are spoiled for choice. Start at Budd Lake, which flanks the downtown area and connects to Wilson State Park. A range of activities is permitted here, including paddling, swimming, and biking. Retirees planning a relaxed day in nature can partake in fishing (reel in bass, walleye, sunfish, and other species), picnicking, or lounging on the sandy beach with a novel. Extend your stay by booking one of the RV-friendly campsites, the lodge equipped with modern appliances (it sleeps up to six people), or a mini cabin (sleeps up to five). "Nice park. Great location," shared one Google reviewer. "Kind of an older style campground which has kept its charm. Highly recommended."
If you're looking for fresh air but don't want to risk getting wet, swap a day on the lake for an afternoon on the greens. Retirees — and golfers in general — can head to one of Harrison's golf courses, including Snow Snake Ski & Golf, which, as you might've guessed, doubles as a skiing, snowboarding, and tubing destination in the winter; The Tamaracks, which offers a challenge with its waterways and hills; or Devil's Knob Golf Course, a beginner-friendly option, according to Google reviewers. Alternatively, spend a few hours at the centrally located Harrison City Park. This is a gathering spot for Harrison residents and visitors of all ages, surrounded by lush greenery. Retirees can stroll the paved, 1.6-mile Phelps Nature Trail, while younger family members can tackle the jungle gym and other play equipment.
Exploring Harrison's quaint downtown
While Harrison may be better known for its nature than its paved streets, its downtown is worth exploring, too. But you won't find towering skyscrapers or a lot of hustle and bustle here — a bonus for retirees wanting a quiet escape. Instead, look forward to streets lined with trees, coffee shops, local boutiques, and Craftsman cottages. If you're hungry, stop by the highly rated Jackpine Restaurant, situated right in the heart of downtown. Though it's open all day, the menu centers on breakfast favorites such as pancakes and omelets. For coffee, many locals head to Up North Coffee, next to Not So Shabby Gifts and Primitives, which sells clothing, accessories, and other gifts.
A couple of blocks off Main Street, you'll also find the Clare County Senior Services. In addition to offering essential services such as meal delivery, the center hosts regular events, including seasonal dinners and cooking classes. Don't miss the small, but moving, Veterans Freedom Park nearby, on the opposite side of Main Street. It's a square dedicated to service members, both past and present, with memorial bricks, plaques, and benches.
Harrison is located about 110 miles northeast of Grand Rapids, where you'll find the Gerald R. Ford International Airport (GRR). Those traveling from Detroit or Chicago can fly into MBS International, 58 miles away, instead. A rental car makes it easy to get around the city, especially if you plan to visit the various lakes and golf courses. While you're in the area, consider also visiting the nearby Roscommon State Forest Area, an underrated nature preserve with trails and camping.