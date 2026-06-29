Michigan's '20 Lakes In 20 Minutes' City Is A Retirement Gem With A Quaint Downtown And Outdoor Fun

When someone utters "Michigan" and "lakes" in the same sentence, it's easy to assume they're talking about one of the Great Lakes surrounding the Mitten State. But right in the heart of Michigan's Lower Peninsula is a city known for a different set of lakes. Harrison, Michigan, is nicknamed the city of "20 Lakes in 20 Minutes" for the numerous lakes surrounding it. Clare County, where Harrison is located, counts 18 lakes within its borders, though some are on private property. Add a few other lakes just outside the county, and the "20 lakes in 20 minutes" slogan holds up, giving boaters and anglers plenty of options.

Beyond its lakes, Harrison offers more opportunities for outdoor fun, from golf courses to parks and campgrounds. Between time spent on the water or golfing on the greens, visitors and residents can also stroll the small downtown area, where you'll find local gems, including coffeehouses, restaurants, and shops.

Best of all, Harrison is an inviting and affordable retirement city where you can see all four seasons. Seniors who enjoy a mix of relaxation and adventure — and don't mind snowy winters — may find it to be an appealing place to spend their golden years. In fact, according to Niche, about 29% of Harrison residents are aged 65 or older, so retirees are in good company.