Between Lansing And Mackinaw City Is Michigan's Wildly Underrated Nature Preserve With Trails And Camping
While Michigan boasts a nice mix of must-see destinations and hidden gems, travelers often overlook it in favor of more popular hubs like Florida, New York, and California when making a bucket list. While there's an undeniable vibrant allure to all those busier places, travelers who want a more peaceful, relaxed experience surrounded by nature might want to consider adding one Michigan attraction to their itinerary. Roscommon State Forest Area is an underrated nature preserve known for its picturesque landscapes, diverse terrain, well-maintained trails, wildlife sightings, and abundant recreational opportunities. Hiking, trail riding, snowmobiling, cross-country skiing, and camping are all popular here. While past visitors note that the area is scenic year-round, the fall foliage adds an extra layer of charm. One of the main draws seems to be the overall serene, untouched feel. Don't take that to mean that Roscommon State Forest Area is some remote, impossible-to-reach place, though.
U.S. Route 127 runs right along the western side of the preserve, making it easy to access nearby cities like Lansing in less than two hours. The same goes for Mackinaw City up north, which is a Victorian-era waterfront village that promises beaches, gardens, and good food. Thanks to the region's connectivity, many visitors will choose to come by car. Since this is a rural area, the flexibility of having your own vehicle is always a major plus. That said, if a road trip is just too inconvenient, you can always fly into Cherry Capital Airport in Traverse City, get a rental, and drive the 77 miles from there. Can't find any convenient lines here? Try Bishop International Airport in Flint. This one's almost two hours away, but since these are two of the busiest airports in the state, checking both helps you cover all your bases.
Roscommon State Forest Area's unsung scenic trails and outdoor adventures
While places like Belle Isle Park, Michigan's most visited state park, can get quite crowded during their busy season, lesser-known attractions like the Roscommon State Forest Area offer a much-needed respite while still keeping you entertained. Many of the compliments visitors pay to the preserve revolve around its beautiful sights. The scenery features everything from colorful trees and wildlife to sandy beaches and small lakes. Take it all in by making the most of the preserve's impressive trail network. You can go hiking, biking, and off-roading, but since the routes are not always clearly marked, it's worth reaching out to the knowledgeable staff for pointers. Child-friendly pathways are available as well. The terrain is varied, keeping things visually interesting while also catering to a wide range of experience levels. One potential drawback is that the trails can get muddy in some sections.
Thanks to the local climate, activities like snowmobiling and cross-country skiing are common in the Roscommon State Forest Area, too. The well-kept snowmobiling trails make the experience more pleasant, especially when there's fresh snow. Cross-country skiers also get around 10 miles of space to explore, and while the views around this time of year may not be the most scenic, the overall conditions are still reviewed highly. The preserve also has a collection of small rivers and lakes, so water lovers can find a spot to swim or fish, as well.
Once you're ready for a more slow-paced city escape, drive the 25 minutes to Harrison. It's an affordable retirement city where you can see all four seasons, as well as a waterfront gem with a decent selection of highly reviewed restaurants.
Camping and other lodging options around Roscommon State Forest Area
Those who want to spread their Roscommon State Forest Area exploration over several days will be happy to learn that not only does the space offer camping opportunities, but the grounds are also described as clean, reasonably priced, and close to off-road-vehicle trailheads. Because the area is so spacious, you can always go scouring for new places to set up your tent. The overall atmosphere is on the rustic side, so prepare for a simple, stripped-back experience. Thanks to the nearby play areas and varied recreation opportunities, this is also considered a family-friendly attraction, and the sites are usually pretty private. Be warned, though, that nights can get pretty cold, even in warmer months like May, so pack layers.
Want to stay somewhere more comfortable but still surrounded by nature? Chances are you won't struggle to find reasonably priced hotels and short-term rentals nearby. Most places are located on the shores of Houghton Lake, about 13 miles north. One Airbnb motel, for example, comes highly reviewed and has many nights available for under $100, at the time of writing. Reviewers praise the clean rooms, comfortable beds, and responsible staff. For a more typical hotel experience, you can try Beachfront Hotel Houghton Lake. Amenities include a private beach, dry-cleaning services, an indoor pool, a fitness center, and complimentary breakfast.
If this makes you want to take in Michigan's natural allure a bit closer to a city, Grayling makes for a fantastic day trip option. With its vibrant colors and riverside charm, this is a dreamy, year-round destination for outdoor enthusiasts, and it's only a 40-minute drive away.