Between Lansing And Mackinaw City Is Michigan's Wildly Underrated Nature Preserve With Trails And Camping

While Michigan boasts a nice mix of must-see destinations and hidden gems, travelers often overlook it in favor of more popular hubs like Florida, New York, and California when making a bucket list. While there's an undeniable vibrant allure to all those busier places, travelers who want a more peaceful, relaxed experience surrounded by nature might want to consider adding one Michigan attraction to their itinerary. Roscommon State Forest Area is an underrated nature preserve known for its picturesque landscapes, diverse terrain, well-maintained trails, wildlife sightings, and abundant recreational opportunities. Hiking, trail riding, snowmobiling, cross-country skiing, and camping are all popular here. While past visitors note that the area is scenic year-round, the fall foliage adds an extra layer of charm. One of the main draws seems to be the overall serene, untouched feel. Don't take that to mean that Roscommon State Forest Area is some remote, impossible-to-reach place, though.

U.S. Route 127 runs right along the western side of the preserve, making it easy to access nearby cities like Lansing in less than two hours. The same goes for Mackinaw City up north, which is a Victorian-era waterfront village that promises beaches, gardens, and good food. Thanks to the region's connectivity, many visitors will choose to come by car. Since this is a rural area, the flexibility of having your own vehicle is always a major plus. That said, if a road trip is just too inconvenient, you can always fly into Cherry Capital Airport in Traverse City, get a rental, and drive the 77 miles from there. Can't find any convenient lines here? Try Bishop International Airport in Flint. This one's almost two hours away, but since these are two of the busiest airports in the state, checking both helps you cover all your bases.