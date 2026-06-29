Florida's Laid-Back City Near Tampa Offers Downtown Shopping And Outdoor Fun Perfect For Retirement

Although Zephyrhills is a relatively small city, the best place to start your adventure is in the historic downtown district, which encompasses the area surrounding the intersection of 5th Avenue and Gall Blvd (according to Main Street Zephyrhills). Strolling through the downtown area is a great way to get to know the city and its offerings, especially if you are into local shopping and charming eateries. But you don't even have to spend money to get a taste of Zephyrhills, as you can explore the different murals hidden throughout the area. While there aren't as many as in Lake Placid, Florida, aka the "Town of Murals," they still add some whimsy to the occasion.

When it comes to shopping, you can browse for your next read at Beth's Books or indulge your inner gamer at Nerdz With Money. Alternatively, if you're looking to add some pizazz to your home, you can check out the offerings at Mad Dragon Studio, which specializes in fantasy-style accents and pieces. You can also buy more practical items at Lamplighter Furniture Company, such as contemporary chairs, tables, sofas, and decor. Finally, if you're more of a crafty person, visit the Yarn Store to stock up on supplies.

As far as dining is concerned, there is a wide range of options in the city. If you're into beer, grab a pint at the Zephyrhills Brewing Company taproom or drink and eat at the Dogpound Sports Bar and Arcade down the street. For those who love spicy food, Hangry Joe's Hot Chicken and Wings delivers Nashville hot chicken sandwiches and tenders. Make sure to leave room for dessert, too, as you can grab some ice cream at Uptown Creamery.