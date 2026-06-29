Florida's Laid-Back City Near Tampa Offers Downtown Shopping And Outdoor Fun Perfect For Retirement
Florida is often associated with the many beachside cities along its coastline, from the Gulf to the Atlantic Ocean. However, while places in central Florida may not have white sands and lapping waves, they can still offer plenty of activities for both vacationers and potential retirees. In fact, if you're considering moving to Florida for your golden years, you may want to try the city of Zephyrhills.
Located about 30 minutes northeast of Tampa, Zephyrhills is a relatively laid-back town, where you don't have to worry as much about the crowds you may find in more popular locales like Orlando or Miami. That, plus a relatively low cost of living (according to Investopedia) and a selection of attractions, restaurants, and shopping opportunities, makes Zephyrhills a prime location for both retirees and travelers looking to expand their horizons. So, if you're looking to plan a Florida trip that doesn't revolve around theme parks, crowded beaches, or trendy districts, it may be time to take a closer look at Zephyrhills.
What to expect from Zephyrhills, Florida
Although Zephyrhills is a relatively small city, the best place to start your adventure is in the historic downtown district, which encompasses the area surrounding the intersection of 5th Avenue and Gall Blvd (according to Main Street Zephyrhills). Strolling through the downtown area is a great way to get to know the city and its offerings, especially if you are into local shopping and charming eateries. But you don't even have to spend money to get a taste of Zephyrhills, as you can explore the different murals hidden throughout the area. While there aren't as many as in Lake Placid, Florida, aka the "Town of Murals," they still add some whimsy to the occasion.
When it comes to shopping, you can browse for your next read at Beth's Books or indulge your inner gamer at Nerdz With Money. Alternatively, if you're looking to add some pizazz to your home, you can check out the offerings at Mad Dragon Studio, which specializes in fantasy-style accents and pieces. You can also buy more practical items at Lamplighter Furniture Company, such as contemporary chairs, tables, sofas, and decor. Finally, if you're more of a crafty person, visit the Yarn Store to stock up on supplies.
As far as dining is concerned, there is a wide range of options in the city. If you're into beer, grab a pint at the Zephyrhills Brewing Company taproom or drink and eat at the Dogpound Sports Bar and Arcade down the street. For those who love spicy food, Hangry Joe's Hot Chicken and Wings delivers Nashville hot chicken sandwiches and tenders. Make sure to leave room for dessert, too, as you can grab some ice cream at Uptown Creamery.
Planning a Florida vacation to Zephyrhills
Whether you're an outdoor enthusiast or a retiree looking for adventure, Zephyrhills offers a variety of recreation opportunities. The most intense is SkyDive City, where you can reserve a spot to do a tandem skydive. Don't worry if you're new to the sport; they've been helping first-timers for over 30 years.
Alternatively, for those who prefer to stay on the ground, you can explore the various parks and wild spaces throughout Zephryhills. For the most hiking opportunities, visit the Upper Hillsborough Preserve's Alston Tract, which has 16 miles of trails and allows overnight camping if you want to rough it during your stay (a free Special Use Authorization reservation is required for camping). Or, if you want a more traditional park where you can get wet, visit Zephyr Park next to downtown, which has walking trails, a fishing pond, and a splash pad with various water features. However, if you really want to get wet, you can travel 15 minutes west to nearby Wesley Chapel, one of Florida's fastest-growing suburbs, which is home to the Epperson Lagoon Water Park.
While Zephyrhills is only about 30 minutes from Tampa proper, it'll take about an hour to reach the city once you fly into Tampa International Airport (TPA), recognized by some as the best airport in the country for travel and food. There are a few hotel options in Zephyrhills, including a Microtel Inn and Suites and a Quality Inn, along with local accommodations like Roadstar Hotel. There are also a number of RV parks in and around the city, just in case you prefer to explore Florida from a motorhome (or are retiring to the RV lifestyle). Finally, you can take advantage of a range of vacation home rentals in the area.