Forget Sequoia National Park, Between San Francisco And San Jose Is A Scenic Estate With Redwoods And Trails

Sequoia National Park's giant ancient trees may be the largest in the world by volume, according to the National Park Service. But they're definitely not the tallest. That distinction goes to their close relatives, the coast redwoods. Also native to California, these towering trees can stretch upwards of 350 feet into the sky, easily dwarfing the giant sequoias in stature. You can see these stunning natural beauties up close at the Phleger Estate, a protected area in Northern California's San Mateo County, right between San Francisco and San Jose.

The Phleger Estate sits on 1,300 acres in the heart of the Santa Cruz Mountains. While young by redwoods standards, the property has a long history of its own. As the blog North American Country Estates explains, it all started back in the late 1920s, when Samuel Eastman, a former executive of the Spring Valley Water Company, built a Tudor Revival-style home on land he purchased from the water company's then-owner, William Bourn. Years later, in the 1930s, San Francisco attorney Herman Phleger and his wife, Mary Elena, bought the house and some of the surrounding land.

The mansion changed hands again in the 1990s after being acquired by Silicon Valley magnate Gordon Moore. The estate's land was sold to the Peninsula Open Space Trust around the same time and was subsequently opened to the public as part of the Golden Gate National Recreation Area. Today, you can freely explore the grounds — save for the private residence, which went up for sale in 2025 — strolling along the scenic trails among the imposing redwoods.