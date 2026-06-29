Between Columbus And Akron Is Ohio's Scenic Lake Oasis With Laid-Back Vibes, Recreation, And Camping
The Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District is responsible for 10 different lakes around east-central Ohio. One way to experience outdoor recreation in this part of the Buckeye State is by visiting Pleasant Hill Lake, located between Columbus and Akron — about 1 hour and 15 minutes from either city. The 850-acre lake is a scenic spot with a relaxed atmosphere, plenty of opportunities for outdoor activities, and camping.
Pleasant Hill Lake is a manmade lake, created in the 1930s as flood control. There are 13 miles of shoreline, and the maximum depth of the lake is 54 feet — water transparency fluctuates between 6 inches and 4 feet, depending on the season. It's a beautiful lake, with great views in a gorgeous setting. Waves ripple across the water, trees line the lakeshore, and the area boasts colorful fall foliage. A pretty place for a picnic is Pleasant Hill Dam Day Use Area, where there are both rocky cliffs and grassy areas.
Pleasant Hill Lake Park is located on the northern part of the lake, along with the marina. Mohican Lodge and Conference Center is on the southern shore, while Mohican State Park sits south of the dam. You might see wildlife like bald eagles or ospreys, and it's a lovely spot to get away in nature.
Explore Ohio's relaxing Pleasant Hill Lake
One of the highlights of Pleasant Hill Lake is its laid-back atmosphere. A Tripadvisor reviewer praises the friendly people, while a Google reviewer notes the lake is a nice place to relax. There's a community campfire area in the park, and the staff at Pleasant Hill Marina give visitors a warm welcome. Waking up to the sound of birds chirping in nature only increases the peaceful setting. Plus, it's just a few minutes down the road from the laid-back village of Perrysville.
Outdoor recreation is a major draw for visitors here. There's a beach for swimming, two fishing piers, and a public boat launch ramp at Pleasant Hill Lake. It's an unlimited horsepower lake, so boating is particularly popular — pontoon rentals are available at Pleasant Hill Marina. You can also rent kayaks and paddleboards to explore the lake at a more relaxed pace. Anglers might reel in largemouth bass, crappie, channel catfish, bullhead, or bluegill — if you're lucky, you might even catch a muskie or northern pike. There are park admission fees from Memorial Day to Labor Day.
Experience the lake on an overnight camping trip and pitch a tent at one of over 400 campsites here. These range from full hookup or electric to primitive sites — there are also electric equestrian sites for those traveling with horses, and 20 youth group primitive campsites. Shower and laundry facilities are available, and some sites even have panoramic views of the water. If you don't want to rough it, you can rent one of the 10 deluxe log cabins, which sleep between six to eight guests. Explore more of the area with a visit to the underrated city of Mansfield, or for more outdoor adventures, spend the night at one of Ohio's best beach camping spots.