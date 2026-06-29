Between Columbus And Akron Is Ohio's Scenic Lake Oasis With Laid-Back Vibes, Recreation, And Camping

The Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District is responsible for 10 different lakes around east-central Ohio. One way to experience outdoor recreation in this part of the Buckeye State is by visiting Pleasant Hill Lake, located between Columbus and Akron — about 1 hour and 15 minutes from either city. The 850-acre lake is a scenic spot with a relaxed atmosphere, plenty of opportunities for outdoor activities, and camping.

Pleasant Hill Lake is a manmade lake, created in the 1930s as flood control. There are 13 miles of shoreline, and the maximum depth of the lake is 54 feet — water transparency fluctuates between 6 inches and 4 feet, depending on the season. It's a beautiful lake, with great views in a gorgeous setting. Waves ripple across the water, trees line the lakeshore, and the area boasts colorful fall foliage. A pretty place for a picnic is Pleasant Hill Dam Day Use Area, where there are both rocky cliffs and grassy areas.

Pleasant Hill Lake Park is located on the northern part of the lake, along with the marina. Mohican Lodge and Conference Center is on the southern shore, while Mohican State Park sits south of the dam. You might see wildlife like bald eagles or ospreys, and it's a lovely spot to get away in nature.