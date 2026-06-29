Maine's 8 Best Lake Getaways With Refreshing Waters And Gorgeous Views
With its nearly 3,500 miles of coastline and over 6,000 lakes within its borders, Maine is a go-to destination for fun and relaxation on the water. While the New England state's coastal vibe is definitely worth experiencing, Maine's scenic freshwater lakes are also an ideal getaway with refreshing waters and gorgeous views. Once you get there, you'll find lots of pristine spots that are perfect for a plunge.
Abundant forests and mountains cover the landscape in Maine, resulting in breathtaking views no matter which lake you visit. Whether your lake getaway calls for a sandy beach to soak up some rays, a nice spot to take a cool dip, or a serene backdrop conducive to paddling, Maine's lake regions are often underrated and overlooked gems. The scenic lakes we've selected for this list are popular with tourists for a variety of reasons, from their relaxing swimming beaches and relatively warm temperatures in summer to their sparkling-clean waters that invite visitors to gaze upon their surface for hours.
Echo Lake
Acadia National Park, near Bar Harbor, Maine, is among the 10 most-visited national parks in the country. Within it, you'll also find one of the state's clearest bodies of water – Echo Lake. This freshwater alternative to the popular Sand Beach is shallow for a good distance from the water's edge, and the water is typically warmer than the frigid ocean, making it a nice option for swimming in summer. A boat launch at Ikes Point allows visitors to get out on the water for a better view, while trails around the lake will immerse you in nature.
Webb Lake
Tucked away in Maine's Western Mountains is Mount Blue State Park, where you can hike, camp, and take in the beauty of Webb Lake – all within 90 minutes from Augusta. The park's campground, which gets 4.8 stars on Google Maps, has 136 campsites surrounded by trees and is the only boat launch access point on the lake. You can rent a boat in the park as well, or bring your own for a relaxing day fishing for species like landlocked salmon, smallmouth bass, and more. The state park also has a sandy swim beach and several trails you can hike for incredible views.
Sebago Lake
Sebago Lake is the deepest lake in New England and a summer playground with beaches and endless outdoor recreation. Eight towns dot the lake's shores, while the Sebago Lake State Park on the lake's northern shoreline offers camping and a sandy beach for swimming. One Tripadvisor reviewer described it as, "a beautiful, clean lake, long sand beach, and plenty of space to sit and relax." Bring your own boat to launch or rent one from a local vendor to experience the refreshing waters of Sebago Lake from beyond the shoreline. Stay in a cabin or rental with lake access for unobstructed views and a relaxing escape.
Kezar Lake
Bordered by the White Mountains and the small town of Lovell to the south, less than an hour and a half from Portland, Kezar Lake offers enchanting scenery. Its crystal-clear, clean waters are fed by mountain streams and a warm water spring, so the water quality is top-tier. "The lake is pristine with minimal development," were the exact words of a Tripadvisor reviewer. Many communities around the lake have sandy beaches perfect for swimming on hot summer days, but the Kezar Lake Marina is the place to go to rent and launch a boat. Once you have your vessel, you can explore the 9-mile stretch of Kezar Lake and all its nooks and crannies.
Flagstaff Lake
Drive north of Augusta for about two and a half hours, and you'll find yourself at the expansive 20,300-acre Flagstaff Lake, which visitors rated 4.8 stars on Google Maps. One of Maine's largest man-made lakes, Flagstaff Lake was created in the 1950s. Today, visitors enjoy sweeping views of the surrounding area when hiking or boating around the lake. With a maximum depth of only 50 feet, the water in Flagstaff Lake is pleasant for swimming, and anglers can fish for species such as brook trout and landlocked salmon. As part of the Northern Forest Canoe Trail, Flagstaff Lake is also an idyllic setting for paddlers.
Megunticook Lake
Megunticook Lake is situated just inland of Penobscot Bay just north of Camden, and only an hour's drive from Augusta. The lake's calm waters span 1,300 acres, and explorers can paddle out to one of a few small islands to experience untouched Maine wilderness. The rock cliffs that surround the lake to the east add to the dramatic landscape. When describing Megunticook Lake, Tripadvisor reviewers often use words like "gorgeous," "breathtaking," and "beautiful." Swimming is best during the warmest months of July and August, but hiking the trails around the lake is a great alternative when the water's too cold.
Rangeley Lake
Another of Maine's best lake getaways is Rangeley Lake, less than two hours northwest of Augusta. The scenic and underrated Rangeley Lake is in the heart of Maine's Lakes & Mountains Region, and the small town of Rangeley sits on the lake's shore right across from Rangeley Lake State Park. Quaint inns with lake views and campsites among the trees are great accommodation options for a weekend stay. Activities around the lake include everything from swimming at the state park's beach to teeing off at Mingo Springs Golf Course or hiking to cascading waterfalls. The most popular description of Rangeley Lake on Google Maps reviews is "tranquil atmosphere," with "clean lake" next in line.
Moosehead Lake
Moosehead Lake — Maine's largest and most expansive lake — is a stargazing paradise in the Longfellow Mountains. Just about an hour and a half from Bangor, the town of Greenville sits at the southern tip of Moosehead Lake. The small community is the perfect launching point for a lake getaway with local eateries, lodging options, museums, and, of course, incredible mountain and lake views. The huge lake spans nearly 75,000 acres of "clean, crisp water," according to Tripadvisor reviews, and the lake offers opportunities for swimming, boating, fishing, and paddling for adventure-seekers of all levels.