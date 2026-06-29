Maine's 8 Best Lake Getaways With Refreshing Waters And Gorgeous Views

With its nearly 3,500 miles of coastline and over 6,000 lakes within its borders, Maine is a go-to destination for fun and relaxation on the water. While the New England state's coastal vibe is definitely worth experiencing, Maine's scenic freshwater lakes are also an ideal getaway with refreshing waters and gorgeous views. Once you get there, you'll find lots of pristine spots that are perfect for a plunge.

Abundant forests and mountains cover the landscape in Maine, resulting in breathtaking views no matter which lake you visit. Whether your lake getaway calls for a sandy beach to soak up some rays, a nice spot to take a cool dip, or a serene backdrop conducive to paddling, Maine's lake regions are often underrated and overlooked gems. The scenic lakes we've selected for this list are popular with tourists for a variety of reasons, from their relaxing swimming beaches and relatively warm temperatures in summer to their sparkling-clean waters that invite visitors to gaze upon their surface for hours.