Between Sioux Falls And Minneapolis Is A Scenic Lake State Park With An Island Trail, A Beach, And Camping

Surrounded by miles of Minnesota cornfields is the scenic Lake Shetek State Park. It sits between Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and Minneapolis, Minnesota. This scenic park is highly rated on Google, with one reviewer describing it as "a wild, green cathedral in Minnesota's sprawling soul."

With relatively short and easy island trails and dozens of campsites with convenient amenities, the over 1,100-acre park draws people from all over Minnesota and neighboring states. An old beach house stands over a sandy beach that's good for a swim. You can access an avian sanctuary by walking a narrow land bridge, where visitors can see waterfowl like pelicans, ducks, and herons, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.



The park is a 90-minute drive from Sioux Falls, while the drive from Minneapolis takes three hours. Lake Shetek State Park is open from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m. every day and does require a vehicle permit.