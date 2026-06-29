Just Outside Montreal Is Canada's Underrated Park With Riverside Beauty And Unique Landmarks

The Saint Lawrence River is a marine artery that runs through Montreal, connecting the Great Lakes to the Atlantic Ocean. It lends waterfront scenery to the city and its surrounding boroughs, in the form of pretty parks framed by river views — Parc des Ancres, or Anchor Park, is one of them. The river also has a functional advantage, allowing thousands of ships to transport cargo between major ports each year. This maritime legacy is showcased at Parc des Ancres, where visitors can explore a collection of anchors left behind by ships over the years. The park is located in Pointe-des-Cascades, a village under an hour's drive from downtown Montreal, and sits right along a canal that flows into the Saint Lawrence River.

Parc des Ancres doesn't draw the same crowds as some of the more famous and centrally-located landmarks in the city. Several reviews on Google have described the park as quiet, and its somewhat out-of-the-way location likely contributes to its peaceful atmosphere. For visitors seeking a hidden gem destination that combines historic artifacts with lovely scenery, it could be worth making the detour to Parc des Andres. It's a fairly small park — one Google reviewer estimated it would take less than 20 minutes to walk through without pause. But informational panels and viewpoints along the way will give you plenty of reasons to slow down.