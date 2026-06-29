Just Outside Montreal Is Canada's Underrated Park With Riverside Beauty And Unique Landmarks
The Saint Lawrence River is a marine artery that runs through Montreal, connecting the Great Lakes to the Atlantic Ocean. It lends waterfront scenery to the city and its surrounding boroughs, in the form of pretty parks framed by river views — Parc des Ancres, or Anchor Park, is one of them. The river also has a functional advantage, allowing thousands of ships to transport cargo between major ports each year. This maritime legacy is showcased at Parc des Ancres, where visitors can explore a collection of anchors left behind by ships over the years. The park is located in Pointe-des-Cascades, a village under an hour's drive from downtown Montreal, and sits right along a canal that flows into the Saint Lawrence River.
Parc des Ancres doesn't draw the same crowds as some of the more famous and centrally-located landmarks in the city. Several reviews on Google have described the park as quiet, and its somewhat out-of-the-way location likely contributes to its peaceful atmosphere. For visitors seeking a hidden gem destination that combines historic artifacts with lovely scenery, it could be worth making the detour to Parc des Andres. It's a fairly small park — one Google reviewer estimated it would take less than 20 minutes to walk through without pause. But informational panels and viewpoints along the way will give you plenty of reasons to slow down.
Explore the anchors of Parc des Ancres
The signature landmarks of Parc des Ancres are, of course, the namesake anchors. The park has over 100 anchors spread throughout the grounds, arranged in sculpture-like groupings near the walking paths. Their story is tied to the river — while the Saint Lawrence River may lend itself to breathtaking views along Quebec's coast, it has also been a treacherous force for seafarers. As Grand Quebec explains it, the anchors were separated from their ships during passage on the river due to strong rapids between Lake Saint-Louis and Lake Saint-François. The anchors were recovered by divers and found their resting place in the park.
Parc des Ancres offers a few resources for visitors who wish to dive deeper into the region's maritime history. There are informational panels throughout, providing some details about the anchors on display. The panels are in French, so non-Francophones may need to pull up a translator. In the summer, the local historical research society offers guided tours – you just have to book a slot in advance. The organization's contact information is available at Fédération Histoire Québec. In addition to anchors, visitors can also view old river maps and a collection of various other artifacts that were found in the river. Though tours are only offered in the warmer months, the park is open year-round and admission is free.
Canal scenery in Parc des Ancres
For some visitors, the anchors may merely be a unique addition to the scenery at Parc des Ancres. The park sits along a stretch of the once-vital Soulanges Canal on the Saint Lawrence River, which operated from 1899 to 1958. It is located near a historic lock, where water still cascades from one chamber to the next. Brick-paved paths wind through the park, around anchors and flowerbeds, opening up to views of the canal. Directly across from the park is the Phare de Pointe-des-Cascades, a white-painted lighthouse that serves as another point of interest along the canal.
Once you've explored the park, you can continue to walk along the water's edge — it takes about 20 minutes to reach the canal's lower entrance, where there's another lighthouse and wide-open vistas of Saint Lawrence River. Also easily accessible on foot is the Parc nature de Pointe-des-Cascades, a conservation area with diverse habitats, wildlife, and other maritime landmarks.
From Montreal, the journey to Parc des Ancres is about 45 minutes by car, and close to two hours on public transportation. With Montreal being the most bike-friendly city in North America, visitors can also take advantage of the city's riverside cycling paths. Those with access to a car can drive 90 minutes from Montreal to Sainte-Agathe-des-Monts, Quebec's coziest mountain town with forest-framed beaches.