The Newest Discovery At Stonehenge Sheds Light On One Of The World's Most Iconic And Mysterious Landmarks

England's Stonehenge has long been recognized for its historical and archaeological importance, and researchers are still uncovering secrets about the Neolithic structure. The site's thoughtful orientation and 25-ton sarsen stones are undoubtedly impressive feats, sparking worldwide intrigue about the ancient people who lived along the Salisbury Plain. The UNESCO World Heritage site is known for its advanced architectural elements from prehistoric times, but scientists can only speculate about how it was built and why. Recently, archaeologists have deduced that Stonehenge has a wooden prototype that predates the stone structure by 500 years.

While there is evidence that activity in the Stonehenge area dates back 5,000 years, the sarsen stones are believed to have been erected about 2500 B.C. However, a wooden structure found about 3 miles from Stonehenge in Bulford has been radiocarbon-dated to around 2950 B.C., meaning that similar customs and beliefs were held by locals long before Stonehenge, per a news report by Wessex Archaeology. The wooden prototype consists of two poles spaced about 393 feet apart, aligning with the sun's placement during the summer and winter solstices. It was excavated alongside 48 pits filled with artifacts like animal bones, pots, and tools.

Although Stonehenge is one of the world's most disappointing and underwhelming attractions, its intrigue and mystique stem from the belief that it was used to mark the movements of the sun in prehistoric times, which rises and sets over the Heel Stone during each solstice. Dr. Phil Harding, who led the excavations, highlights the importance of the wooden structure's discovery and alignment in Wessex Archaeology's report, saying, "What makes it so important is just how early it is. Up till now, our knowledge of this ancient feat of astronomy was based on Stonehenge and other monuments of a similar period."