Texas' Massive Outdoor San Antonio Mall Is Full Of Fun Shops, Upscale Restaurants, And Scenic Design
San Antonio is known for its shopping — there are markets, boutiques, and shopping centers all around the city. One place to shop 'til you drop is The Shops at La Cantera, a huge open-air mall that spans 150 acres with 1.3 million square feet of retail space. The shopping center first opened in 2005, and now has over 170 stores. It was voted the #3 shopping center in the US by USA Today this year — it's the only mall in Texas to make the cut, and was previously voted #1 in 2025.
Part of the appeal of The Shops at La Cantera is its unique design — the mall has water features like mosaic fountains and waterfalls, garden courtyards with trees, and shady walkways to help beat the Texan heat. Alamo Architects describes the mall as blending "the visual heritage of San Antonio and the Texas Hill Country with the fashion edge," highlighting the native landscaping and gardens. The rambling layout is inspired by the market streets in Spain, and it's a well-maintained, peaceful place to stroll. Thanks to Tapville, visitors are able to get a drink to walk around the shopping center and enjoy the pretty layout.
Shop and dine at The Shops at La Cantera
While San Antonio has the highest amount of free things to do in the country, you may want to loosen the purse strings on a trip to this mall. There are a number of high-end stores like Gucci, Louis Vuitton, and Tiffany & Co. for your designer needs, and Dolce & Gabbana is set to open here later in 2026. For fun shops, visit La La Land Cafe for its bright interior, modern design, and tasty drinks its their strawberry cloud latte. Head to Tecovas for cowboy boots and a custom hat bar, or visit Brilliant Earth, a new fine jewelry store which is planning on offering exciting Date Night appointments this summer.
There are also several upscale dining options at The Shops at La Cantera. Visit award-winning Perry's Steakhouse & Grille, which boasts sleek and stylish decor like floor-to-ceiling windows and an impressive wine tower. The open design allows diners to see the chefs at work in the kitchen, and Bar 79 is an elegant spot for a drink. Haywire is another upmarket choice, which focuses on locally sourced ingredients and serves steaks, burgers, and Texas classics. The venue is a mix of industrial chic and Texan decor, with glamorous sparkling chandeliers. For a classy drink, head to Sixty Vines – this wine bar opened in 2026 and has 60 wines available on tap. There is a greenhouse and patio space to enjoy drinks, apps, mains, and desserts here.
The Shops at La Cantera is about a 15-minute drive from San Antonio International Airport. There are some paid parking spaces and about 6,000 free parking spaces – you can also get here on public transport via bus 93 from downtown. Spend the night nearby at the sought-after Signia by Hilton La Cantera Resort & Spa, or explore more of San Antonio with a visit to the chic neighborhood of Alamo Park.