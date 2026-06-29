Texas' Massive Outdoor San Antonio Mall Is Full Of Fun Shops, Upscale Restaurants, And Scenic Design

While San Antonio has the highest amount of free things to do in the country, you may want to loosen the purse strings on a trip to this mall. There are a number of high-end stores like Gucci, Louis Vuitton, and Tiffany & Co. for your designer needs, and Dolce & Gabbana is set to open here later in 2026. For fun shops, visit La La Land Cafe for its bright interior, modern design, and tasty drinks its their strawberry cloud latte. Head to Tecovas for cowboy boots and a custom hat bar, or visit Brilliant Earth, a new fine jewelry store which is planning on offering exciting Date Night appointments this summer.

There are also several upscale dining options at The Shops at La Cantera. Visit award-winning Perry's Steakhouse & Grille, which boasts sleek and stylish decor like floor-to-ceiling windows and an impressive wine tower. The open design allows diners to see the chefs at work in the kitchen, and Bar 79 is an elegant spot for a drink. Haywire is another upmarket choice, which focuses on locally sourced ingredients and serves steaks, burgers, and Texas classics. The venue is a mix of industrial chic and Texan decor, with glamorous sparkling chandeliers. For a classy drink, head to Sixty Vines – this wine bar opened in 2026 and has 60 wines available on tap. There is a greenhouse and patio space to enjoy drinks, apps, mains, and desserts here.

The Shops at La Cantera is about a 15-minute drive from San Antonio International Airport. There are some paid parking spaces and about 6,000 free parking spaces – you can also get here on public transport via bus 93 from downtown. Spend the night nearby at the sought-after Signia by Hilton La Cantera Resort & Spa, or explore more of San Antonio with a visit to the chic neighborhood of Alamo Park.