Hill Country's Sought-After Stay Is A San Antonio Resort And Spa With Unmatched Amenities

Perched atop the rolling hills of the scenic Texas Hill Country, Signia by Hilton La Cantera Resort & Spa is one of San Antonio's most sought-after stays, particularly among golfers looking to hit its on-site links. The resort was named among the Top 10 best resorts in the Southwest in the Condé Nast Traveler's Readers' Choice Awards in October 2025. That same month, the property completed an extensive, 11-month renovation, officially joining Hilton's premier Signia portfolio following a reported $40 million revamp.

La Cantera Resort & Spa first opened its doors in 1999. In a September 2025 press release, Ben Turner, the property's general manager, said the new partnership with Hilton "combines the resort's rich heritage and upscale amenities with Signia's signature hospitality, enhancing its reputation as a premier destination for sophisticated getaways and exceptional events in San Antonio." Early guest feedback suggests the ambitious overhaul has been well received. "We had an absolutely wonderful ... little staycation — and it truly felt like we'd been transported to another state, right in the heart of Hill Country," reads an October 2025 review on Tripadvisor, where the property has a 4.2 rating. On Hotels.com, which gave the resort a "Wonderful" rating, one former guest wrote: "Can't say enough about the staff from the check-in experience to the valet to the spa. Everything was exceptional."

The resort is located roughly 15 miles from San Antonio International Airport (SAT). In addition to nearly 500 upscale guest rooms, the reminted property features a luxury spa, several sparkling pools, and a sprawling golf course, along with a wide range of dining and recreational amenities. As you can probably tell, the views around this part of the Lone Star State are unmatched.