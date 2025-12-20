Hill Country's Sought-After Stay Is A San Antonio Resort And Spa With Unmatched Amenities
Perched atop the rolling hills of the scenic Texas Hill Country, Signia by Hilton La Cantera Resort & Spa is one of San Antonio's most sought-after stays, particularly among golfers looking to hit its on-site links. The resort was named among the Top 10 best resorts in the Southwest in the Condé Nast Traveler's Readers' Choice Awards in October 2025. That same month, the property completed an extensive, 11-month renovation, officially joining Hilton's premier Signia portfolio following a reported $40 million revamp.
La Cantera Resort & Spa first opened its doors in 1999. In a September 2025 press release, Ben Turner, the property's general manager, said the new partnership with Hilton "combines the resort's rich heritage and upscale amenities with Signia's signature hospitality, enhancing its reputation as a premier destination for sophisticated getaways and exceptional events in San Antonio." Early guest feedback suggests the ambitious overhaul has been well received. "We had an absolutely wonderful ... little staycation — and it truly felt like we'd been transported to another state, right in the heart of Hill Country," reads an October 2025 review on Tripadvisor, where the property has a 4.2 rating. On Hotels.com, which gave the resort a "Wonderful" rating, one former guest wrote: "Can't say enough about the staff from the check-in experience to the valet to the spa. Everything was exceptional."
The resort is located roughly 15 miles from San Antonio International Airport (SAT). In addition to nearly 500 upscale guest rooms, the reminted property features a luxury spa, several sparkling pools, and a sprawling golf course, along with a wide range of dining and recreational amenities. As you can probably tell, the views around this part of the Lone Star State are unmatched.
Spa, pools, restaurants, and more
Guests looking to indulge will find plenty to like at Signia by Hilton La Cantera Resort & Spa. With all its upscale trappings, this place could easily rival some of the most luxurious hotels across the world. As of this writing, the average nightly price starts at about $405 for a king or double queen bedroom. You'll have to shell out even bigger bucks for one of the boutique villas, which cost upwards of $800 per night. But with all the many amenities on offer at this popular Texas Hill Country retreat, you just might consider it money well spent.
For starters, the seventh floor is exclusively reserved for adults and has its own private lounge and infinity pool. There are five pools on the grounds in total, all heated year-round. The resort is also home to the award-winning wellness retreat, the Loma de Vida Spa, which doles out relaxing massages, facials, body treatments, and even mani-pedis.
Families are well accommodated, too. Children can participate in the kids' camp, while thrill-seekers of all ages can head to nearby Six Flags Fiesta Texas, with complimentary shuttle service provided by the resort. On-site includes several bars and restaurants that serve a range of Southern staples, from hearty Tex-Mex at Primero Cantina to elevated Texas cuisine at Signature Restaurant, which is recognized by the Michelin Guide. And for the lovebirds out there looking to get hitched, the expansive grounds and Hill Country setting make La Cantera Resort & Spa the perfect venue for a destination wedding down south.
La Cantera Resort & Spa is a golfer's haven
Golfers, you're in for a real good time, too, because San Antonio's Signia by Hilton La Cantera Resort & Spa could also rank among the best golf resorts around (though these are the five American states with the most golf courses per capita). The property features a championship green designed by legendary golf course architect Jay Morrish and former PGA golfer Tom Weiskopf.
The 18-hole, 72-par golf course, formally known as La Cantera Golf Club, has landed on Golfweek's list of "Best Courses You Can Play" in the state. "The La Cantera Golf Club exceeded my expectations," one golfer penned in an April 2024 Tripadvisor review. "The course overall design was spectacular. Elevated tee boxes, plunging tee shots, and numerous risk-reward options made the round exciting and enjoyable. The fairways and greens were perfectly maintained and generous."
The picturesque course is designed to challenge players of varying skill levels. Enjoy views of the city and the neighboring amusement park as you stroll along the greens, interspersed with rustling streams, thickets of live oaks, and craggy limestone rock formations. The hilltop layout also includes a driving range, a clubhouse, and an on-site restaurant, called Grille 254. "Beautiful view, comfortable seating, attentive & pleasant service. The grilled Caesar salad was very delicious and is highly recommended," reads a May 2024 Tripadvisor review.